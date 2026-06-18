New Sharjah-Dubai road project: How the Dh750 million plan will tackle commuter traffic

New tunnel and corridors to ease Sharjah-Dubai bottlenecks and cut commute times
Dubai: In a significant move to enhance regional connectivity and ease traffic congestion, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah unveiled more details about the ambitious Dh750 million road infrastructure programme.
Announced on the 'Direct Line' radio programme, the initiative encompasses a series of construction and development projects aimed at strengthening links between Sharjah and Dubai.
The projects will improve travel between the two emirates in several key ways:
New traffic corridors: Opening vital corridors between Sharjah and Dubai to ease heavy traffic movement on existing roads.
Reduced congestion: Constructing a tunnel beneath the Al Taawun Roundabout to drastically reduce pressure on the junction.
Better connectivity: Enabling direct connections from the roundabout to major national highways, including Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.
Direct access to Expo Centre Sharjah: Directional signs will be installed along all these routes to guide motorists seamlessly into the Expo Centre’s parking facilities without interruption.
As one of the primary entry points into Dubai, Al Taawun experiences severe bottlenecks due to:
Daily traffic from Al Ittihad Road, Al Nahda, Al Khan, and the Corniche all merge at a single junction.
The residential hubs of Al Taawun, Al Khan, and Al Nahda generate massive domestic vehicle volumes.
Intense peak-period congestion occurs daily from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 8pm.
Motorists bound for eastern Dubai rely on a limited number of interconnected bridges, causing quick queues.
The landmark monument was temporarily removed out of necessity to facilitate the construction of a new underground tunnel. This tunnel is designed to ease traffic flow on Al Taawun Road, which serves as a critical route leading into Dubai.
Initially, plans were made to build a dual-carriageway underground tunnel extending all the way to Dubai up to the Al Nahda Bridge. However, when engineers and designers assessed the site, they discovered that the monument's foundations extended deep underground and directly interfered with the proposed tunnel alignment. The foundations were firmly fixed and highly difficult to remove entirely.
Yes. Acknowledging that the monument holds strong sentimental and historical value for residents, Sheikh Sultan confirmed it will be reinstated. Specialists have successfully redesigned the road layout so that the monument can be reinstalled precisely in its original location once the tunnel is built.
By replacing a traditional surface roundabout with a grade-separated system, vehicles can move continuously without stopping. This ensures smoother traffic flow and shorter travel times between Al Taawun Street, Al Nahda Bridge, and Al Corniche Street. Works causing lane restrictions on Al Taawun Street will only last for a short period.
Al Noor Road is a major alternative route currently under development. It extends directly from Al Orooba Street and enters Dubai via the Al Nahda Bridge. Sheikh Sultan announced that Al Noor Road is scheduled to be officially inaugurated by the end of this year.