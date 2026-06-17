UAE evening traffic alert: Dubai-Sharjah delays on Sheikh Zayed Road and E311 at rush hour

According to Google Maps, the heaviest pressure this evening is in the north of the city. The stretch around Al Khan, Sahara Centre and Al Mamzar, close to the Dubai-Sharjah crossing, is showing slow-moving traffic along with several reported incidents, a familiar bottleneck as commuters funnel toward Sharjah. Deira and the Port Rashid area are also congested, with road closures flagged on the map near the corniche and inner-city roads.