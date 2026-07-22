This app helps UAE EV drivers track free charging stations before they hit the road

This is the part worth understanding before relying on it. Because the map is crowd-sourced, its accuracy depends on drivers actually checking in and reporting whether a station is free, working, or busy. A station marked free by its host doesn't necessarily stay that way indefinitely, and listings can go stale if nobody's updated them recently. It's worth reading the most recent check-ins rather than trusting a listing at face value, and checking in yourself after use helps keep it accurate for the next driver.