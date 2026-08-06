Simple steps to lower cooling and water costs during Dubai’s hottest months
Dubai: Dubai’s summer heat can lead to higher electricity and water consumption, especially with increased reliance on air conditioning and cooling systems. However, residents can take several steps to monitor their usage, improve efficiency and potentially reduce their monthly Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) bills.
From adjusting AC settings to tracking daily consumption through DEWA’s digital services, here are practical ways to manage your summer utility costs.
Residents who leave their homes for holidays or extended periods can use DEWA’s Away Mode service to monitor electricity and water consumption while they are away.
Available through DEWA’s website and smart app, the service allows customers with smart meters to receive consumption updates by email on a daily or weekly basis.
To activate Away Mode:
Log in to your DEWA account through the app or website.
Select the Away Mode option.
Choose the period you want to monitor.
Select whether you want to receive daily or weekly consumption reports.
The service can help residents identify unusual consumption patterns while their homes are unoccupied.
DEWA’s Smart Living initiative allows residents to monitor and manage their consumption digitally without needing to contact customer service.
Through the DEWA app or website, residents can:
Understand their bill: View detailed breakdowns to identify areas where consumption can be reduced.
Receive high water usage alerts: Get notified about unusual water consumption that could indicate a possible leak.
Compare consumption: Check how your electricity and water usage compares with similar homes.
Use the Consumption Assessment Tool: Review your consumption habits and receive insights on how to improve efficiency.
Regularly checking usage can help residents spot sudden increases before they lead to higher bills.
DEWA advises residents to avoid using non-essential electrical appliances between 12pm and 6pm, when electricity demand is typically higher during summer.
Residents are encouraged to schedule appliances such as:
Washing machines
Dishwashers
Electric ovens
Water heaters
Irons
for the morning or evening where possible.
While this may not directly reduce an individual bill, reducing peak-hour demand helps improve overall energy efficiency and reduces pressure on the electricity network.
Air conditioning is one of the biggest contributors to summer electricity consumption in Dubai.
DEWA recommends keeping your thermostat set at 24°C and using the automatic mode, if available. This allows the AC system to adjust its operation and switch on and off as needed.
Lowering the temperature by just one degree can increase AC consumption by around 5 per cent, according to DEWA.
Instead of immediately lowering the temperature when entering a warm home, allow the cooling system time to bring the room down to a comfortable level.
If your AC unit is more than 10 years old, replacing it with a newer, energy-efficient model could help reduce cooling costs.
When buying a new AC, DEWA recommends choosing models with a four- or five-star rating from the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA).
According to DEWA, energy-efficient AC units can help reduce cooling consumption by up to 25 per cent.
Ceiling fans or pedestal fans can help improve air circulation and make rooms feel cooler while using less electricity than air conditioning.
Using fans alongside your AC can allow you to maintain a comfortable temperature without relying solely on your cooling system.
Dirty or clogged AC filters can restrict airflow, making your cooling system work harder and consume more energy.
During summer, residents should clean their AC filters regularly, ideally once a month, to maintain efficiency and improve cooling performance.
Keeping direct sunlight out can reduce the workload on your air conditioning system.
Residents can:
Use curtains, blinds or drapes during the hottest parts of the day.
Keep windows covered to reduce heat entering through glass surfaces.
A cooler indoor environment can help reduce the amount of energy needed for cooling.
Water leaks can significantly increase consumption and lead to higher DEWA bills. Residents should regularly check areas where leaks commonly occur, including:
Water tanks: Look for leaks caused by damaged tanks, connections or positioning issues.
Washing machines: Check for water around the appliance or faulty connections.
Kitchen areas: Inspect taps and pipes for leaks caused by ageing or poor maintenance.
Outdoor areas: Check for water spots that may indicate leaks in external pipes or irrigation systems.
Walls and floors: Look for damp spots that could signal internal pipe leaks.
Bathrooms: Check toilets, water heaters, taps and connections for leaks.
Residents can use DEWA’s High Water Usage Alert service to identify unusual water consumption that may indicate a leak. Consumption can also be monitored through DEWA bills or water meter readings.