The risk can be compounded during winter months, as Amandeep Kaur, CEO of V Fix Maintenance and Technical Services, points out. “Many residents switch off their air conditioners for a few months during the cooler winter period, October through February. When the unit is dormant, moisture trapped inside the system doesn’t evaporate. It sits,” she says. “And in a warm, humid environment like the UAE, that’s the perfect incubator for bacterial and mould growth. By the time residents switch the AC back on in March or April, they’re essentially blasting a season’s worth of biological buildup directly into their home.”