Levoit EverestAir lands in the UAE, bringing pure air to families battling year-round allergies and dust

Levoit, a leading air purification brand from the US and the UAE, has launched the Levoit EverestAir, responding to sustained consumer demand for a powerful yet design-forward solution for open-plan homes and large households in the region. Starting today, EverestAir will be available exclusively on Levoit.ae for one month, during which early adopters can access special early-bird offers. EverestAir enters a market where air quality management is not merely a preference but an urgent household necessity.

Designed for the GCC home: Where space meets sand

The urgency for superior indoor air quality in the UAE has never been more critical. Clinical data reveals that 20-30 per cent of UAE residents suffer from allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, while some studies indicate that up to 36 per cent of school-aged children in parts of the country experience these airborne allergies. These symptoms are frequently driven by a host of pervasive airborne triggers including house dust mites, seasonal and tree pollen, grasses, fungal spores and mould, as well as animal dander and cockroach allergens, all of which thrive in the region's warm, dust-prone climate. With seasonal pollen from date palms, persistent desert dust, and rapid urbanisation compounding these risks, the home, often perceived as a safe haven, can instead become a primary trigger zone for respiratory distress.