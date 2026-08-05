Levoit EverestAir lands in the UAE, bringing pure air to families battling year-round allergies and dust

High-capacity purifier for open-plan GCC homes offers exclusive early-bird pricing
Levoit, a leading air purification brand from the US and the UAE, has launched the Levoit EverestAir, responding to sustained consumer demand for a powerful yet design-forward solution for open-plan homes and large households in the region. Starting today, EverestAir will be available exclusively on Levoit.ae for one month, during which early adopters can access special early-bird offers. EverestAir enters a market where air quality management is not merely a preference but an urgent household necessity.
The urgency for superior indoor air quality in the UAE has never been more critical. Clinical data reveals that 20-30 per cent of UAE residents suffer from allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, while some studies indicate that up to 36 per cent of school-aged children in parts of the country experience these airborne allergies. These symptoms are frequently driven by a host of pervasive airborne triggers including house dust mites, seasonal and tree pollen, grasses, fungal spores and mould, as well as animal dander and cockroach allergens, all of which thrive in the region's warm, dust-prone climate. With seasonal pollen from date palms, persistent desert dust, and rapid urbanisation compounding these risks, the home, often perceived as a safe haven, can instead become a primary trigger zone for respiratory distress.
In response to this multifaceted and year-round threat, Levoit EverestAir ascends as the summit of pure air, the most comprehensive air purifier available today, engineered to neutralise every one of these airborne aggressors with unmatched precision, expansive coverage, and intelligent control.
This health imperative is amplified by the GCC's architectural preference for open-concept living and sprawling villas, which presents a distinct challenge for standard air purifiers that often struggle to circulate clean air effectively beyond their immediate vicinity.
EverestAir directly addresses this dual challenge of health and space with coverage up to 126 square metres and a robust Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 612 m³/h, powered by Levoit's VortexAir Technology 3.0. This system utilises an extra-large fan and optimised duct design to reduce wind resistance and ensure uniform airflow, delivering filtered air to every corner of a room rather than just the space directly in front of the unit.
"GCC residents are increasingly aware that indoor air quality is compromised by a combination of extreme weather and rapid urbanisation,” said Oscar Mei, Regional Business Direction at Levoit. “EverestAir was engineered for this environment. It's built to handle the persistent dust, seasonal pollen surges, and the off-gassing from new furniture that defines modern living here, all without compromising on design or peace and quiet. Quite simply, this is the summit of pure air, the comprehensive guardian families across the GCC have been waiting for."
The region's air quality challenges are seasonal and severe, requiring a filtration system that performs consistently across all conditions:
Spring (March–May): Pollen season from date palms, acacias, and salsola triggers widespread allergies.
Summer (June–August): Heatwaves exacerbate dust, dander, and VOC emissions from urban pollution.
Autumn (September–November): Mould, stagnant air, and potential dust storms degrade indoor air.
Winter (December–February): The Shamal wind carries fine particulate matter and human-made pollutants across borders, creating a persistent winter dust paradox.
To combat these diverse threats, EverestAir deploys a three-stage filtration system. The washable pre-filter captures large particles like desert sand and pet fur, common in UAE villas, while protecting the lifespan of the main filters. The HEPA-grade filter traps 99.97 per cent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including fine desert dust and pollen. Finally, the activated carbon filter neutralises odours, smoke, and volatile compounds like formaldehyde, which are often released from new furniture common in rapidly built UAE homes.
Beyond filtration, EverestAir distinguishes itself through its AIRSIGHT Plus 2.0 technology, a three-channel laser sensor that provides real-time, accurate readings for PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10 particles. Users can monitor air quality instantly on the unit's display or remotely via the VeSync app, which offers data-driven insights and smart notifications. For families in compact apartments or sprawling villas, the QuietKEAP technology ensures operation as low as 24 dB, quieter than a library, making it ideal for bedrooms and nurseries where sleep is non-negotiable.
EverestAir is purpose-built for specific GCC residents who will benefit most from its capabilities:
● Families in large, open-plan homes requiring uniform air circulation across every corner.
● Pet owners who need effective capture of dander, fur, and lint.
● Allergy and asthma sufferers seeking relief from seasonal pollen and year-round dust exposure.
● Design-conscious buyers who value a sleek, slim profile with a premium display that blends into modern interiors.
● Tech-savvy homeowners who prefer remote control and real-time monitoring via smartphone.
● Households prioritising silent nighttime operation, with sleep mode at just 24 dB—perfect for nurseries and bedrooms.
For smaller rooms or budget-conscious buyers, compact alternatives may suffice. However, for those navigating the GCC's unique environmental demands within larger living spaces, EverestAir positions itself as an indispensable solution.
The launch of EverestAir comes at a pivotal moment, as Dubai Municipality's Technical Guidelines for Indoor Air Quality for Healthy Life recognise that "clean air is a basic requirement of life" and an "essential determinant of healthy life and people's well-being." These guidelines are reinforced by the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which includes indoor air quality as a strategic pillar, and the Dubai Air Quality Strategy 2030, which sets ambitious targets aligned with the Dubai Plan 2030 and Dubai Urban Plan 2040, including 100 per cent compliance with national air quality goals and alignment with WHO's PM2.5 guidelines.
EverestAir directly supports this vision by empowering households to take proactive control of their indoor air. Its real-time monitoring — tracking PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10 — mirrors the government's push for continuous IAQ data and actionable insights. By bringing professional-grade air quality management into the home, Levoit is helping residents align with Dubai's broader goal of creating healthier, more sustainable living environments.
Dust and airborne pollution are highly persistent across all seasons in the GCC. Levoit EverestAir, positioned as the summit of pure air, offers a high-efficiency purification system that eases the burden of monitoring and filtering indoor air, giving families peace of mind regardless of what the desert winds carry.
Levoit EverestAir is now available for Dh1,699 at Levoit.ae, ACE Hardware, Eros Retail, Jumbo, and Sharaf DG. During this launch period, first 50 customers will be entitled to an exclusive early-bird discount of Dh200. The product will roll out to additional retail partners, including Amazon, starting in September.
For more information or to secure early-bird pricing, visit Levoit.ae and and Levoit official partners.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.