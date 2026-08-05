CeraVe moisturiser review: the dermatologist favourite explained

Few skincare products have become as recognisable as CeraVe Moisturising Cream. It appears in dermatologist recommendations, social media routines and pharmacy shelves around the world, often presented as the dependable moisturiser that simply gets the basics right. The popularity is not built around luxury packaging or fragrance. Instead, the appeal comes from a straightforward formula designed to support the skin's moisture barrier. For readers looking for a reliable everyday cream rather than the latest beauty trend, it remains one of the strongest options.

Key facts

Best for: Normal to very dry skin, sensitive skin, face and body use Bottom line: A fragrance-free moisturiser that focuses on barrier support and long lasting hydration rather than cosmetic extras.

What you get

Unlike many moisturisers that rely on fragrance or botanical extracts to create a luxury feel, CeraVe keeps the ingredient list practical. The formula is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and designed for daily use across different skin types. The texture is noticeably thicker than a lightweight lotion, although the cream is intended to absorb without leaving a greasy finish. It is available in several sizes, with larger tubs often proving more economical for those using it on both the face and body.

CeraVe Moisturising Cream is a rich cream formulated for both the face and body. It was developed with dermatologists and centres its formula around three essential ceramides, ingredients that help support the skin's natural protective barrier. The cream also contains hyaluronic acid, which attracts moisture to the skin, alongside glycerin and emollients that reduce water loss. According to CeraVe, its Multivesicular Emulsion, or MVE, technology gradually releases moisturising ingredients over time to provide hydration throughout the day. This controlled delivery system has become one of the brand's defining features.

How it performs

The biggest reason behind CeraVe's reputation is consistency. Rather than promising dramatic cosmetic changes, the cream focuses on maintaining hydration and supporting the skin barrier. Independent beauty publications and dermatologists frequently highlight the combination of ceramides and hyaluronic acid as the product's key strength. Ceramides help replenish components naturally found within the skin barrier, while hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture close to the skin's surface.

That approach works well in climates where air conditioning and heat can both leave skin feeling dry. In the UAE, it is common to move between hot outdoor temperatures and heavily cooled indoor spaces during the day. A richer moisturiser can help reduce the tight feeling that often develops after cleansing or prolonged exposure to dry indoor air.

The cream also suits people who prefer uncomplicated skincare. Because it does not contain added fragrance, it layers comfortably beneath sunscreen during the day or alongside other skincare products in an evening routine. Reviewers regularly describe it as dependable rather than luxurious, which is arguably part of its appeal.