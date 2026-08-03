9 best ice cream spots in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for kids before school returns

An ice cream outing is the perfect excuse to escape the heat
The countdown to school may have begun, but there is still time to squeeze in a few more sweet summer memories. As UAE families make the most of the final weeks of the holidays, ice cream outing is the perfect excuse to escape the heat, spend time together and enjoy a little treat before the school routine returns.
From Italian gelato and chocolate-loaded creations to playful cereal-inspired swirls and colourful mochi ice creams, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are packed with dessert spots that turn a simple scoop into an experience.
We’ve rounded up nine ice cream destinations across the UAE that are worth adding to your family’s summer bucket list.
Brix Cafe, known for its creative desserts and crafted dishes, this Dubai-born café has built a loyal following among food lovers. Served in crisp cones, Brix’s soft serves are made using seasonal flavours and inventive combinations that change throughout the year. You find the rich, aromatic notes of Turkish coffee, or,you can try other delicious combinations.
With its waterfront setting and ever-changing soft serve flavours, Brix is a must-visit for ice-cream lovers who like their desserts with a gourmet edge.
Where: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1
Instagram: @brixdesserts
Ice-cream with a fine-dining twist anyone? Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard brings French culinary artistry to the dessert table. Located at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, this contemporary French restaurant is known for its elegant approach to cuisine. After a fulfilling meal, you can enjoy some delicious French croissant ice cream, dulce de leche, set against stunning creek views.
Where: Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi
If you love your desserts with a side of style, M’OISHÎ’s Japanese mochi ice creams are made for you. Combining the texture of traditional mochi with the richness of premium gelato, these bite-sized treats offer a fun twist on the classic ice-cream experience.
Each piece features a creamy gelato centre wrapped in soft, chewy rice dough, creating a contrast of textures that makes every bite fun.
These little treats deliver plenty of flavour while offering a lighter, fuss-free way to enjoy ice cream in Dubai’s heat. Their vibrant colours and neat presentation have also made them a popular choice for anyone looking for a dessert that is as photo-friendly as it is delicious. You'll find them in mango, strawberry and red bean flavours.
Perfect for a quick sweet stop while shopping or a chilled treat to share with friends, M’OISHÎ brings together Japanese tradition and modern dessert culture in every piece.
Where: Various locations including The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates
Instagram: @moishiofficial
For ice-cream lovers who appreciate a little theatre with their dessert, Scoopi brings science and craftsmanship together in every scoop. Located at Time Out Market Dubai, this speciality ice creamery uses liquid nitrogen to create its signature frozen treats, resulting in an exceptionally smooth and creamy texture.
The process helps produce ice cream with a rich, buttery consistency that feels different from your usual cone. Each serving is freshly prepared, with flavours designed to highlight quality ingredients and deliver a luxurious dessert experience in every bite.
Where: Scoopi, Time Out Market Dubai, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai
Did someone say...gelato?
If you're looking for a good evening out for ice-cream and gelato, La Romano is a good option. Unlike regular ice cream, Italian gelato is churned differently to create a denser texture and more intense flavour, and La Romana’s selection showcases that beautifully. From classic favourites like chocolate and pistachio to seasonal creations and fruity flavours, there is plenty to explore with every visit.
The gelateria also offers a variety of tempting desserts, making it an easy stop whether you are craving a quick scoop, a cone to enjoy while strolling, or a sweet treat after a meal.
Where: Multiple locations including Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
For chocolate lovers, Godiva Café is the place you need to go. While the Belgian chocolatier is famous worldwide for its premium chocolates, the ice-cream offerings are just as good.
The café’s soft serve is a highlight, with visitors praising its creamy texture and pairing it with creative dessert combinations. One popular favourite is the tiramisu affogato, bringing together coffee, chocolate and soft serve.
Where: First Floor, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
If you have ever wished your favourite childhood cereal could become an ice cream flavour, Temple Creamery has turned that dream into a dessert reality. This homegrown Dubai ice cream brand has built a loyal following with its playful approach to frozen treats, creating custom combinations that are as fun to make as they are to eat.
The concept is simple: Choose your ice cream base, pick a cereal mix-in and watch your personalised creation come together. From nostalgic breakfast favourites to inventive combinations, the menu taps into familiar flavours while adding a cool, creamy twist. Not sure what to choose? Temple Creamery also offers ready-made combinations for those who want to skip the decision-making and dive straight into dessert.
Where: Al Wasl, Dubai
Tucked away in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, this charming gelato spot is made for slow summer afternoons and spontaneous dessert craving.
Choose from classic Italian-style gelato flavours or turn it into something more indulgent with desserts like crepes, waffles and stuffed chocolate creations — all made even better with a generous serving of gelato. If you prefer your desserts in drink form, milkshakes and affogatos offer another way to cool down.
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Morelli’s is an easy stop whenever an ice-cream craving hits. While the menu does not chase overly experimental flavours, that is part of its charm.
Each scoop is made in-house using natural ingredients and prepared fresh every morning, delivering the texture that gelato lovers expect.
Where: The Dubai Mall, The Beach JBR and Mirdif City Centre, Dubai