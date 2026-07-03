Ninja CREAMi review: Make ice cream and sorbet at home this summer

Few kitchen appliances have generated as much attention in recent summers as the Ninja CREAMi. Social media is full of homemade gelato, fruit sorbets and protein ice cream recipes, while home cooks have embraced its promise of turning simple frozen ingredients into smooth desserts. For anyone who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, it offers a different approach from a traditional ice cream maker. The catch is that it rewards planning rather than spontaneity.

Key facts

Bottom line: A versatile frozen dessert machine that produces impressive results with a little preparation and experimentation.

Best for: Families, dessert lovers and anyone who enjoys creating custom frozen treats at home.

What you get

The package also includes reusable pint containers with lids, an outer processing bowl, the Creamerizer paddle and a recipe guide designed specifically for the machine.

The pint system is one of the machine's biggest strengths. Each dessert stays in its own freezer container, making it easy to prepare several flavours ahead of time without filling the freezer with a bulky bowl. You can keep vanilla, mango sorbet and chocolate frozen separately, then process whichever one you want when serving.

The NC300UK model offers several dedicated programmes, including Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Lite Ice Cream, Smoothie Bowl, Milkshake and Mix In. Each mode adjusts how the blade processes the frozen mixture, allowing different textures depending on the recipe.

Unlike conventional ice cream makers that churn a liquid mixture while freezing it, the Ninja CREAMi follows a different process. You prepare your dessert base first, pour it into one of the supplied pint containers and freeze it flat for around 24 hours. Once frozen solid, the pint is placed into the machine, where Ninja's Creamerizer paddle shaves and blends the frozen block into a smooth dessert. Independent reviewers describe the process as closer to finely shaving frozen ingredients than traditional churning.

How it performs

The CREAMi earns its popularity because it gives users remarkable control over ingredients. Fresh fruit, yoghurt, dairyfree alternatives or lower sugar recipes can all become frozen desserts without relying on shop bought mixes. That flexibility has made it particularly popular with people who enjoy creating customised recipes.

Performance depends heavily on following the instructions. The frozen base needs to sit level in the freezer for around 24 hours before processing, and recipes generally work best when prepared according to Ninja's guidance. Food & Wine's testing found the machine consistently produced smooth frozen desserts, while noting that the Respin function can improve texture if the first cycle leaves the mixture slightly powdery.

For UAE households, the timing works well during the hotter months. Preparing frozen fruit bases in advance means fresh mango, berries or citrus can become homemade sorbets after dinner, while milkshake and gelato settings add more variety for family gatherings indoors during the summer.

The requirement to freeze mixtures well in advance means it is less suitable for last minute dessert cravings. Keeping a few prepared pints in the freezer solves most of that inconvenience, and many owners eventually build a small collection of ready to spin flavours.

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