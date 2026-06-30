How to make mango kulfi at home: A-mango-nificent easy summer fix that everyone deserves

You need four ingredients. A freezer. And a little faith.
Did someone say...mango kulfi?
Those two words just spell decadence and delicious goodness. Mango just goes and mixes well with everything, and kulfis...well, the name sells itself.
So, if you're wondering how to pamper yourself this summer, well TikTok creators and chefs like Dassana's recipes serve a delicious reminder: You don’t need a churner, an oven, or even much patience to make it at home.
You need four ingredients. A freezer. And a little faith.
A scroll through TikTok would show you the no-bake mango kulfi: Quick blends, moulds lined up, and that satisfying reveal moment when the knife slices through a frozen golden block.
One popular version leans into a clever shortcut: Ripe mango, sweetened condensed milk, cream, and a surprise texture hack — soft bread (yes, really). In one viral take, the bread gets blended in, acting like a secret thickener that helps recreate that classic kulfi density without hours of simmering milk.
A super quick, freezer-only kulfi inspired by TikTok trends and modern shortcuts.
2 ripe mangoes (or 2 cups mango purée)
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
1 cup heavy cream (or full-fat whipping cream)
2–3 slices soft bread
Peel and blend mangoes into a smooth purée.
In a bowl, mix mango purée, condensed milk, cream until fully combined.
Tear bread into pieces and blend or whisk it into the mixture until smooth and slightly thick.
Pour into moulds or a loaf tin.
Cover and freeze for 6–8 hours or overnight until firm.
Unmould, slice, and serve straight from the freezer.
Top with chopped pistachios or a pinch of cardamom for a traditional touch.
Over on recipe spaces like Dassana’s Recipes and Swasthi's Recipes, mango kulfi is treated with the reverence it deserves.
Traditionally, kulfi is built slowly, milk simmered and reduced over time until it becomes thick, almost caramelised in texture. The base, known in many South Asian kitchens as rabdi, is what gives kulfi its signature bite. Dense and just so good.
Mango will step in, and add the sweetness to the slow-cooked depth.
But even traditional recipes now acknowledge what modern kitchens need: shortcuts that still respect the essence.
So condensed milk works as well. Cream lightens the workload. And ripe mango does the heavy lifting on flavour.
1.5 cups whole milk
1 cup mango pulp (Alphonso or Kesar preferred)
200 ml sweetened condensed milk
½ cup cream (heavy or whipping cream)
½ tsp cardamom powder
A pinch of saffron (optional but recommended)
In a blender, combine milk, mango pulp, and condensed milk. Blend until smooth.
Add cream, cardamom powder, and saffron. Blend again until fully mixed.
Taste and adjust sweetness if needed (more condensed milk or cream).
Pour mixture into kulfi moulds or small containers.
Cover tightly with foil or lids. Freeze for 6–8 hours or overnight.
To serve, briefly run moulds under warm water, unmould, slice, and enjoy.
Ripe mango is blitzed with condensed milk and cream until smooth and sunshine-yellow. Then comes the texture twist, whether it’s bread, milk solids, or simply well-balanced dairy fat doing its job, giving the mixture enough body to freeze into that signature kulfi firmness.
It’s poured into moulds, lined up in the freezer, and forgotten for a few hours. The waiting is the hardest part.