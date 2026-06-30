From Alphonso desserts to raw mango drinks, these limited-time menus celebrate mangos
Dubai: Mango season is short, and Dubai is making the most of it. Across the city, mostly at its Indian restaurants, kitchens are building limited-time menus around the king of fruits, turning Alphonso and raw kairi into everything from chaat to cocktails.
Here are nine worth seeking out before the menus disappear for another year.
The most Instagram-driven of the bunch. There is a Mango Coconut Crush served in a coconut shell, a Mango Mastani, an airy Mango Snow Cloud, a Mango Malai Roll, an Aamras Croissant and a Mango Bango with sago pearls. The tangy Summer Kachchi Kairi is there to cut through all that sweetness.
Where: Shop P2, Al Seef Street, Al Hamriya When: Daily, 9am to midnight
The Punjabi "Aam-ritsr" menu brings a North Indian accent to the fruit, in both sweet and savoury forms. Mango Golgappa, Dahi Aam Tokri, Mango Dahi Vada, Kairi Aloo Tikki and Kairi Sev Puri, plus Mango Barfi and an unusual Mango Haldi Latte. Handily, it runs round the clock.
Where: Al Attar Centre, Al Karama When: 24 hours
For something more genteel, the Mango High Tea swaps chaat for tiered stands of sweet and savoury bites paired with premium teas, in a calm hotel setting. A good one if you want a slower afternoon rather than a street-food rush.
Where: Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Al Jaddaf When: Daily, 12pm to 9pm
The Gujarati favourite runs its Mango Menu across Karama, JLT and Al Nahda. There is the full sit-down route with Aamras Puri, Mango Shrikhand and the Aamras Maharaja Thali, plus lighter bites like Mango Papdi Chaat and Mango Bhel Puri, and a steady run of Mango Kulfi, Lassi and Milkshake.
Where: Karama, JLT and Al Nahda When: Daily, 8.30am to 11.30pm
The one for grown-ups. The Mango Edit menu pairs the fruit with bold Indian flavours across savoury plates and desserts, then adds a run of mango-led drinks, all with the venue's contemporary spin.
Where: Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Al Mankhool When: Daily, 12pm to 4am
Mumbai street food meets mango on this fully vegetarian limited-edition menu. The line-up runs through Mango Raj Kachori, Mango Dahi Vada, Mango Papdi Chaat and Kachi Kairi Pani Puri, with Aamras Puri and a glass of cooling Aam Panna to round it off.
Where: 27 24 St, Al Karama When: Monday to Friday, 8am to midnight
The vegetarian South Indian spot co-founded by composer Shankar Mahadevan leans into the season with a playful menu. Expect Mango Podi Glazed Water Chestnut, Aamras Podi Poori and an Open Mango Dosa, with a silky mango panna cotta to finish. The regular Mulbagal Dosa and Medu Vada are still there if your table is split.
Where: Arabian Gate, Nadd Hessa, Dubai Silicon Oasis When: Monday to Friday, 7am to 11pm. Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 11.30pm
The satvik, Jain-friendly Mango Mania menu keeps things gentle on the palate. Aam Ras Poori, Mango Kaju Burst, Mango Lassi and a Mango Madness ice cream cover the sweet end, with Pani Puri, Dahi Puri and Raj Kachori on the savoury side.
Where: Ground Floor, City Tower, Al Karama When: Daily, 8.30am to 11.30pm
The "Not So Aam" menu is one of the few here to go beyond vegetarian. Highlights include Alphonso Dahi Bhalla Chaat, Mango Dahi Kebab and a Mango Butter Chicken, alongside mango murabba, raw mango pickle, Aam Ras Ghevar and a Mango Kulfi Falooda. Sweet, spicy and tangy in roughly equal measure.
Where: Al Nahda, JLT, Al Garhoud and Al Karama When: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12.30am. Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 4am