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From mango high tea to chaat: 9 Dubai restaurants celebrating mango season

From Alphonso desserts to raw mango drinks, these limited-time menus celebrate mangos

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Mango season is short, and Dubai is making the most of it.
Mango season is short, and Dubai is making the most of it.
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Dubai: Mango season is short, and Dubai is making the most of it. Across the city, mostly at its Indian restaurants, kitchens are building limited-time menus around the king of fruits, turning Alphonso and raw kairi into everything from chaat to cocktails.

Here are nine worth seeking out before the menus disappear for another year.

1. The Bhukkad Café

The most Instagram-driven of the bunch. There is a Mango Coconut Crush served in a coconut shell, a Mango Mastani, an airy Mango Snow Cloud, a Mango Malai Roll, an Aamras Croissant and a Mango Bango with sago pearls. The tangy Summer Kachchi Kairi is there to cut through all that sweetness.

Where: Shop P2, Al Seef Street, Al Hamriya When: Daily, 9am to midnight

2. Amritsr

The Punjabi "Aam-ritsr" menu brings a North Indian accent to the fruit, in both sweet and savoury forms. Mango Golgappa, Dahi Aam Tokri, Mango Dahi Vada, Kairi Aloo Tikki and Kairi Sev Puri, plus Mango Barfi and an unusual Mango Haldi Latte. Handily, it runs round the clock.

Where: Al Attar Centre, Al Karama When: 24 hours

3. The Tea Room

For something more genteel, the Mango High Tea swaps chaat for tiered stands of sweet and savoury bites paired with premium teas, in a calm hotel setting. A good one if you want a slower afternoon rather than a street-food rush.

Where: Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Al Jaddaf When: Daily, 12pm to 9pm

4. Gwalia

The Gujarati favourite runs its Mango Menu across Karama, JLT and Al Nahda. There is the full sit-down route with Aamras Puri, Mango Shrikhand and the Aamras Maharaja Thali, plus lighter bites like Mango Papdi Chaat and Mango Bhel Puri, and a steady run of Mango Kulfi, Lassi and Milkshake.

Where: Karama, JLT and Al Nahda When: Daily, 8.30am to 11.30pm

5. The Permit Room

The one for grown-ups. The Mango Edit menu pairs the fruit with bold Indian flavours across savoury plates and desserts, then adds a run of mango-led drinks, all with the venue's contemporary spin.

Where: Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Al Mankhool When: Daily, 12pm to 4am

6. Mumbai Junction

Mumbai street food meets mango on this fully vegetarian limited-edition menu. The line-up runs through Mango Raj Kachori, Mango Dahi Vada, Mango Papdi Chaat and Kachi Kairi Pani Puri, with Aamras Puri and a glass of cooling Aam Panna to round it off.

Where: 27 24 St, Al Karama When: Monday to Friday, 8am to midnight

7. Malgudi

The vegetarian South Indian spot co-founded by composer Shankar Mahadevan leans into the season with a playful menu. Expect Mango Podi Glazed Water Chestnut, Aamras Podi Poori and an Open Mango Dosa, with a silky mango panna cotta to finish. The regular Mulbagal Dosa and Medu Vada are still there if your table is split.

Where: Arabian Gate, Nadd Hessa, Dubai Silicon Oasis When: Monday to Friday, 7am to 11pm. Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 11.30pm

8. My Govindas

The satvik, Jain-friendly Mango Mania menu keeps things gentle on the palate. Aam Ras Poori, Mango Kaju Burst, Mango Lassi and a Mango Madness ice cream cover the sweet end, with Pani Puri, Dahi Puri and Raj Kachori on the savoury side.

Where: Ground Floor, City Tower, Al Karama When: Daily, 8.30am to 11.30pm

9. Dhaba Lane

The "Not So Aam" menu is one of the few here to go beyond vegetarian. Highlights include Alphonso Dahi Bhalla Chaat, Mango Dahi Kebab and a Mango Butter Chicken, alongside mango murabba, raw mango pickle, Aam Ras Ghevar and a Mango Kulfi Falooda. Sweet, spicy and tangy in roughly equal measure.

Where: Al Nahda, JLT, Al Garhoud and Al Karama When: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12.30am. Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 4am

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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