Magic, projection mapping, storytelling and theatre make these Dubai meals unforgettable
Dubai: Somewhere along the way, a good meal stopped being enough. Interactive dining is the answer to that, a format where the food is only half the point, and the other half is everything happening around it.
At its core, interactive dining blends a multi-course meal with live performance, projection mapping, storytelling and, often, audience participation. Your table becomes a screen. Courses arrive as chapters in a narrative. Sometimes there are characters pulling you into a plot, sometimes magicians, sometimes art history unfolding across the tablecloth. The common thread is that you're not just watching a show while you eat, you're part of it, and the meal and the spectacle move together rather than taking turns.
It's become a category in the UAE's dining scene, and there's now enough variety that you can pick by mood, whether you want art, magic, or a full rainforest. Here's where to try it.
Opening in December at Andaz Dubai The Palm, The Magic Table is the work of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, the Austrian duo known as The Clairvoyants. They're World Champions of Mental Magic, won the Academy of Magical Arts Award in Hollywood (the Oscar of the magic world), finished runner-up on America's Got Talent out of 100,000 contestants, and have headlined on Broadway and performed hundreds of shows in Las Vegas.
Their concept pairs a five-course set menu with interactive magic and 3D projection that turns the table into the stage, with each course opening a new chapter of the story. There are a few menu tiers to choose from: the Grand Illusion Menu (the signature option, built around slow-cooked A5 Wagyu short ribs), the Wizard Feast Menu, a fully vegetarian Garden of Illusions Menu, and a dedicated kids' menu for ages eight to 11.
When: From December, nightly sittings
Where: Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Price: Grand Illusion Dh630, Wizard Feast Dh480, Garden of Illusions Dh440, Kids Dh95, per person
One of the most Instagrammed of the bunch. Seven Paintings takes diners on a journey through the great masters, Da Vinci, Michelangelo, Picasso, Pollock, Warhol, Dalí, Van Gogh, with chef Omar Sartawi turning each into a course. You eat a Picasso, paint a salad Pollock-style, bite into a Warhol soup can. Seven courses across roughly two hours, nightly from 8pm.
When: Daily, 8pm to 10pm Where: Hyde Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road Price: From Dh440 per person
At the higher end sits Krasota, billed as an immersive gastro-theatre experience. There are two storylines to choose from: Imaginary Art, which journeys through the work of eight great artists, and Imaginary Future, which unfolds seven stories imagining humanity's development. Video art, light and sound are paired with each dish.
When: Daily, experiences vary by day Where: Address Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai Price: From Dh1,200 per person
Probably the most recognisable of all, thanks to that tiny, clumsy digital French chef who "cooks" across your table via projection. The four-course menu, crafted by chef Sergio Quinonez, travels through Spain, Italy, France, Japan and more, with the little chef providing the entertainment between courses. Available Wednesday to Sunday, with bookings needed at least 12 hours ahead.
When: Wednesday to Sunday Where: La Coco, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah Price: Grand menu Dh599, classic and vegetarian Dh449, children's Dh299
Built specifically for families. This one recruits kids as young explorers, sending them chasing clues and solving puzzles across the meal to collect three crystals and restore balance to the story, with immersive projections turning each course into the next chapter.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, seatings at 7pm and 8:30pm Where: Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai Price: Dh280 per adult, Dh190 per child
A rainforest-themed spot inside The Green Planet's biodome, surrounding you with leafy corners and wildlife-inspired detail. The menu plays along with Rainforest Onion Rings, the Amazonian Beast Feast Burger and colourful mocktails, and there's a Mini Explorer menu for kids plus post-dinner ceramic and canvas art sessions. Entry also gets you access to the biodome's 3,000-plus animals and plants.
When: Daily Where: The Green Planet, City Walk Price: Entry from Dh139; night tours Dh225 adults, Dh199 kids, including Dh50 food vouchers
The category keeps growing. DREAM Dubai runs a large-scale dinner-and-show format built around 3D mapping, live performance and Mediterranean cuisine, while Banquet of Hoshena offers a long-running immersive 3D dining experience of its own. Between them, the UAE now has enough interactive dining to fill several very different nights out, so it's worth matching the venue to who you're bringing, and how much theatre you're after with your dinner.