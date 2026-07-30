At its core, interactive dining blends a multi-course meal with live performance, projection mapping, storytelling and, often, audience participation. Your table becomes a screen. Courses arrive as chapters in a narrative. Sometimes there are characters pulling you into a plot, sometimes magicians, sometimes art history unfolding across the tablecloth. The common thread is that you're not just watching a show while you eat, you're part of it, and the meal and the spectacle move together rather than taking turns.