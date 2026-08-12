Indian expat in Dubai creates coffee bean art installation for Juventus

Italy’s most decorated football club shared the process on their social media channels
Dubai: Dubai resident, Abdul Kareem, known as Kareemgraphy, showed there is no limits to his creativity with a recent coffee bean art installation designed for Italian football giant Juventus.
A Calligraffiti artist, Kareem specialises in creating visual art that blends traditional Arabic calligraphy with modern graffiti-style techniques.
But when an agency reached out asking the Indian national if he was prepared to experiment with a different medium, it was a challenge which excited him.
“The creative agency that approached me was already familiar with my previous work” explained Kareem.
“It was definitely a challenge, especially because I was doing it for an international football club like Juventus. But I always enjoy taking on challenges and experimenting with new materials.”
The brief from Juventus was to create a unique portrait of their Bosnian player Kerim Alajbegović, with the entire artwork made using coffee beans.
Alajbegović is regarded as one of the exciting young talents in Bosnian football, and his profile has continued to grow with the 36-time Serie A champions. The finished artwork was presented by the Italian giants as a tribute to the player, showcasing both his rising profile and the creativity behind the project.
The completed portrait was then featured across Juventus’ official social media platforms, including the club’s Instagram which boasts more than 50 million followers.
Despite the artwork receiving an overwhelming response from football fans around the world, Kareem remains humble in his performance.
He said: “Of course, I feel very happy when my artwork reaches millions of people, but I never create art with the intention of making it viral.
“For me, the most enjoyable part is the performance itself. I enjoy the way my mind flows through my hand and how the strokes come together. Sometimes I feel like I am dancing with the strokes.
"If the work goes viral, that is a bonus. What makes me even happier is knowing that my work can reach people around the world and perhaps inspire other artists to experiment and try something new.”
This is not the first time the Indian artist has seen his work embraced by a major European football club. In 2024, Kareem teamed up with AC Milan and its partner Emirates to create a striking art installation ahead of the iconic Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse.
The installation featured a life-sized horse constructed entirely from 187 AC Milan home, away, third and goalkeeper jerseys.
Measuring an impressive 8x8 metres and positioned beside the parade ring, the artwork brought together football, art and culture, showcasing the creative connection between the Italian giants and Dubai on one of the UAE's biggest sporting stages.
“I am truly honoured that my work has been recognised and appreciated by two of the world's most iconic football clubs,” he said.
“As a calligraffiti artist and UAE Golden Visa holder, I am grateful that my work continues to represent creativity from the region on international platforms.
“I hope it inspires others to reimagine traditional art forms through contemporary expression while sharing the beauty of Arabic calligraphy with audiences around the world.”