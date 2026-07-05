Former Indian expat techno-educationist in UAE dies back home

Kerala academic leader who helped build first private medical college in UAE dies at 88
Dubai: Prof KK Abdul Gaffar, a former Indian expat in the UAE who was widely respected as a techno-educationist, consultant engineer and author and who helped shape engineering and medical education across India and the UAE, died back home on Sunday morning. He was 88.
Though he hailed from Kerala, Prof Abdul Gaffar died at his residence in Mangalore, Karnataka after a brief period of illness. His family confirmed the news to Gulf News, describing his passing as a profound loss to the academic community he served for several decades.
Prof Abdul Gaffar built a career spanning institutional leadership, teaching and consultancy, leaving behind a legacy that touched generations of students and educators.
He was best known for his role as Senior Director and Commissioning Lead at Gulf Medical University in Ajman, formerly Gulf Medical College, which was the first private medical college in the UAE. He was instrumental in developing it into one of the region's leading medical institutions.
Before moving to the UAE, Prof Abdul Gaffar held key academic positions in India, including as Professor and Head of the Department at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut when it was known as the Regional Engineering College (REC), and at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam.
He also served as Principal of Anjuman Institute of Technology and Management, Bhatkal, Karnataka, while his engineering expertise took him further afield as a Consultant Engineer with Saudi Aramco Technical Services Company.
Beyond academia, Prof Abdul Gaffar was an accomplished author. His autobiography in Malayalam, 'Njan Saakshi,' (I am the witness) earned wide acclaim and was launched by Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, drawing attention well beyond academic circles.
He is survived by his wife, Jameela Schamnad, and four children: Dr Shajir Gaffar, Dr Farida Gaffar, Dr Jamalunissa Gaffar and Shahnaz Gaffar.
His lifelong contributions to engineering education, academic administration, institutional development, leadership, and nation-building earned him immense respect from colleagues, students, and the wider academic community.
“His legacy of integrity, humility, and service will continue to inspire generations to come,” his family said.
Prof Abdul Gaffar will be laid to rest at Kunnil Rifai Masjid, Chowki in Kasaragod, Kerala after Janaz prayer at 12 noon on Monday, the family said.