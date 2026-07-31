The question that brought me back to my ‘why’

I’ll be missing Gulf News over the next couple of weeks but I know we have a huge few months coming up as the blistering summer ends and the season begins. Time to recharge before the calendar fills up again.

On the subject of weather, I was looking forward to a proper British August: fish and chips on the beach as a gale blows and rain suddenly arrives from nowhere. I now seem to be heading to a version of the UAE without the aircon. There is scorching temperatures, drought and a transport network that melts as soon as the sun pops out from behind a cloud. Wish me luck.

Anyway, back to those lists. We’ll speak again soon.