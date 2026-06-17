TIME's profile praised Mandhana's extraordinary run of records, noting that the Mumbai-born left-handed opener was the first Indian woman to score a double century in a domestic one-day game, the first to score a century in all three international formats, and a joint holder of the record for most international centuries in women's cricket with 17. "The records keep tumbling in," TIME wrote. She is also the first woman to score more than 1,000 one-day international runs in a single calendar year.