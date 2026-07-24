Gulf News mourns former colleague Patrick Masahud

Colleagues remember his more than three decades of dedication, professionalism, kindness
Dubai: Gulf News is mourning the passing of former colleague Patrick Gayong Masahud, a respected newsroom professional whose dedication and commitment helped shape the organisation's transition from print to digital over more than three decades.
Patrick passed away on July 19 after a courageous battle with a brain tumour. He was laid to rest the following day, July 20, at the Manila Muslim South Cemetery in the Philippines.
A family gathering in his memory will be held on July 25 at Bidua Arabic Restaurant in Manila.
Patrick joined Gulf News in November 1992 as deputy librarian, beginning a career that would span over 33 years and see him play a pivotal role in the evolution of the newspaper's editorial and digital operations.
He was promoted to librarian in May 1997 before moving into the digital newsroom as web content administrator in April 2001. In May 2003, he became web administrator, followed by his appointment as online production coordinator in July 2007.
In April 2009, Patrick took on the role of system editor, a position in which he continued to support the newsroom's growing digital ambitions. In September 2020, he was promoted to digital product lead, serving in that role until his retirement from Gulf News in January 2026.
Throughout his career, Patrick earned the admiration of colleagues for his technical expertise, quiet professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence.
Paying tribute, Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, said:
"The management and staff at Gulf News express our deepest condolences on the passing of our esteemed former colleague, Patrick Masahud. We honour his years of dedicated service and loyalty to Gulf News.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rizalina, his two children, his wider family and his friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, said Patrick's contribution to the organisation would long be remembered.
"We are all very sad to hear that Patrick had passed away. He had worked at Gulf News for such a long time and left a lasting impression on all of his colleagues.
"We are all thinking of Patrick's family and friends at this time, along with great memories that we have of Patrick."
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor of Gulf News, said Patrick's legacy was defined not only by his technical expertise but also by his character and resilience.
"Patrick Masahud was one of those rare colleagues whose quiet dedication, professionalism, and kindness left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.
"During his more than three decades at Gulf News, he witnessed and helped shape the evolution of our newsroom from print to digital, always embracing change with remarkable commitment and expertise.
"Patrick also demonstrated extraordinary courage in the face of serious illness. He fought his battle with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience, inspiring those around him with his unwavering spirit. Even during the most challenging times, he remained positive, gracious, and hopeful, qualities that reflected the strength of his character.
"Beyond his technical excellence, Patrick will be remembered for his humility, generosity, and unwavering willingness to help others. He earned the respect and affection of colleagues across generations, not only for his work but for the warmth and integrity he brought to the workplace every day.
"On behalf of everyone at Gulf News, I extend our deepest condolences to Patrick's wife, children, family, and friends. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the contributions he made to our newsroom. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. May he rest in peace."
Patrick's career reflected the remarkable transformation of Gulf News from a print-first newsroom to a leading digital news organisation. Colleagues remember him not only as a skilled professional who embraced every new challenge but also as a dependable teammate whose humility, generosity, and willingness to support others made a lasting difference.
His contributions remain woven into the fabric of the newsroom he helped build over three decades, and he leaves behind a legacy of dedication, resilience, and service that will be remembered by generations of Gulf News journalists and staff.
He is survived by his family, friends, and countless former colleagues who continue to honour his memory.