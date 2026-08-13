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Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 dates announced

Annual fitness challenge that brings the community together to return in October

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai Media Office

Dubai will once again lace its kicks and work towards getting fitter than before as Dubai Fitness Challenge takes off later this year.

Dubai Media Office announced that the annual event that challenges the city's residents to invest time and effort in themselves and make physical activity an integral part of their lives will begin on October 31 and run until November 29, 2026.

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"Over 30 days, residents and visitors will be encouraged to commit to 30 minutes of activity every day, joining a city-wide movement towards a healthier, more active lifestyle," reads the tweet.

So, what’s new this year? Plenty actually. This year, the edition will lean into digital innovation to connect with more people in new ways, encouraging participation and a sense of community.  

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council, the 2026 programme will also see yearly favourites such as:

  • Dubai Run,
    Dubai Ride,
    Dubai Stand Up Paddle, and
    Dubai Yoga events.

There will also be Fitness Villages, Fitness Hubs and thousands of events, classes and activations across the city.

Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Over the years, Dubai Fitness Challenge has brought together more than 16 million participants.

Want to join the community? Keep an eye on Gulf News for deets on how to participate.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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