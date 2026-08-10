Al Wathba Dates Festival concludes in Abu Dhabi

The festival brought together farmers, date growers, families and visitors
The Al Wathba Dates Festival has concluded after several days of competitions and heritage activities celebrating the UAE’s date harvest and the country’s long connection with the date palm.
Held in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area, the festival brought together farmers, date growers, families and visitors, while providing local producers with an opportunity to showcase some of their best dates.
The event was organised as part of the seasonal activities accompanying Sheikh Zayed Festival Summer 2026, which includes cultural, educational, entertainment and family programmes.
The final day saw winners across the festival’s competitions honoured and presented with prizes in recognition of the quality of their produce.
Competitions focused on areas including date quality, production standards and presentation, while also highlighting local varieties and traditional knowledge linked to date-palm cultivation.
The competitions encouraged farmers to showcase their expertise while providing an opportunity to exchange experiences and learn from one another.
One of the highlights was the “Largest Date Bunch” competition, which attracted interest from participants and visitors.
The competition showcased farmers’ ability to produce high-quality date bunches while giving visitors a closer look at the skills and knowledge involved in caring for palm trees.
Beyond the competitions, the festival provided farmers with a platform to present their produce directly to consumers and promote locally grown dates.
Visitors were also able to learn about the different stages of date production and the work involved in growing, caring for and harvesting date palms.
The festival highlighted the agricultural and economic importance of dates while supporting efforts to encourage local production and improve quality standards.
Competitions also provide farmers with an incentive to develop their production methods, with entries assessed based on the quality and characteristics of their produce.
The date palm has long played an important role in Emirati life, providing food while also being used in traditional crafts and everyday products.
Heritage activities at the festival introduced families and younger visitors to this history, helping connect modern generations with agricultural practices that have been passed down over many years.
By combining competitions, local products and family activities, the festival brought agriculture and heritage together in an interactive setting.
With the winners honoured and prizes presented, this year’s event concluded by recognising the efforts of local farmers while celebrating one of the UAE’s most important agricultural and cultural symbols.
The festival also highlighted how the date palm continues to connect the country’s agricultural past with efforts to support local farming and preserve Emirati heritage for future generations.