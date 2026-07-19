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Pakistan Embassy postpones e-passport services in UAE until further notice

Pakistani expats in UAE urged to follow official updates after e-passport delay

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Embassy suspends e-passport applications in UAE, new launch date awaited
Embassy suspends e-passport applications in UAE, new launch date awaited
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The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has postponed the launch of e-passport services in the UAE, delaying the planned rollout that was due to begin on July 20, 2026.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the embassy said the start of e-passport issuance had been deferred until further notice due to "unavoidable technical and administrative reasons".

E-passport applications remain suspended

The embassy said the acceptance and processing of passport applications under the e-passport category will remain suspended until a new date is announced.

The revised launch date for the service will be communicated in due course, it added.

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MRP services continue without interruption

The embassy clarified that the issuance and renewal of existing Machine-Readable Passports (MRPs) will continue under the current procedures, with no disruption to services.

Applicants requiring passport renewals or new MRPs can continue to use the existing process.

Embassy advises applicants to follow official updates

The embassy thanked the Pakistani community in the UAE for its understanding and cooperation.

It also advised residents to check the embassy's official website and social media channels regularly for updates on the revised launch date for e-passport services.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistanPakistani expats

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