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Abu Dhabi launches date palm documentation initiative

Project will register and classify new varieties to preserve UAE's agricultural heritage

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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New initiative will help protect rare varieties and promote research, innovation and sustainable cultivation.
New initiative will help protect rare varieties and promote research, innovation and sustainable cultivation.

Abu Dhabi: At a time when countries around the world are working to protect their agricultural genetic resources from the growing threats of climate change, pests and diseases, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority's Documentation of New Date Palm Varieties project marks an important step in preserving one of the UAE's most valuable agricultural and cultural assets.

The initiative is more than a documentation exercise. It establishes a scientific system for identifying, registering and classifying newly developed and rare date palm varieties. By protecting genetic diversity, supporting agricultural research and encouraging sustainable date cultivation, the project aims to strengthen food security and safeguard the future of the UAE's date palm sector.

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The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority officially launched the initiative under the slogan "Scientific Documentation… Protecting Rights… Supporting Sustainability" during the 22nd Liwa Dates Festival.

Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the project reflects the UAE leadership's continued support for agriculture, particularly the date palm, which remains an enduring symbol of the country's heritage and identity.

Unifying standards through science

Al Mazrouei said the initiative will introduce unified standards for documenting new date palm varieties using a modern scientific approach. He said the project will help develop the agricultural heritage sector while strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a centre for heritage preservation and agricultural research.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Authority, said the project recognises farmers' innovations while providing a clear process for identifying, naming and authenticating new varieties. He said it would help preserve the UAE's agricultural heritage and pass it on to future generations.

He added that the Authority plans to create a trusted national database of newly developed date palm varieties while supporting scientific research and encouraging innovation and investment in the sector.

Digital registration through the Falak Al Namoos app

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector, outlined the procedures for registering and documenting new varieties.

He said farmers can complete the entire registration process through the Falak Al Namoos application. Applicants must upload photographs and supporting documents before samples undergo technical evaluation. The documentation team then carries out field inspections to verify compliance before a variety is approved, archived and added to the national database.

To qualify, a variety must be genuinely new, previously undocumented and possess distinctive characteristics, including fruit quality, taste and appearance. It must also demonstrate stable traits, commercial potential and consistent performance across different seasons and environmental conditions.

Mubarak Al Qasaili, Director of the Rutab Beauty Competition, said the documentation committee includes specialists in date palm cultivation, variety identification, tissue culture and genetic fingerprinting. Their expertise ensures each variety undergoes thorough technical assessment before receiving official recognition, while also protecting farmers' intellectual property rights and supporting future agricultural research.

Date palm: A cultural and economic asset

The date palm has played a central role in the UAE's history for centuries, providing food, income and stability for communities living in the desert.

Today, the UAE is among the world's leading producers and exporters of dates, with millions of date palm trees and hundreds of locally grown varieties recognised for their quality and nutritional value.

Over the past few decades, advances in tissue culture, genetic research and modern farming techniques have led to the development of new varieties. This has increased the need for scientific classification and proper documentation.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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