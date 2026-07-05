Ministry continues efforts to protect palm trees from the destructive red palm weevil
Dubai: The UAE is home to 150 varieties of dates, with nine among the country's most widely cultivated and recognised, reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading date-producing nations, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has said.
In a video published on X, the ministry said the start of the date harvest season in July marks another milestone in the UAE's longstanding commitment to preserving palm cultivation and expanding date production.
It said date palms are an integral part of the country's agricultural heritage and continue to support the UAE's food and agricultural security.
Among the country's best-known date varieties are Fard, Barhi, Khalas, Sukkari, Khanezi, Sultana, Shishi, Zamli and Abu Maan.
The ministry highlighted Khalas dates for their sweet flavour and golden-yellow colour, while Fard dates are particularly associated with Al Ain and are distinguished by their cylindrical shape and dark brown colour.
Abu Maan was described as a premium-quality variety that thrives in dry climates, while Khanezi is regarded as one of the finest mid-season dates and is widely cultivated, particularly in the Liwa Oasis and surrounding areas.
The ministry also pointed to Dabbas as one of the country's most widespread varieties, originating in the Liwa region of Al Dhafra, while Lulu dates are recognised for their oval shape, small size and sweet taste.
Other well-known varieties grown across the UAE include Naghal, Hilali, Khasab, Hassawi and Nabtat Saif, with harvesting periods ranging from early to mid- and late-season.
Alongside supporting date production, the ministry said it continues to protect palm trees from agricultural pests, particularly the red palm weevil, in cooperation with international organisations.
Through its research stations, the ministry produces and distributes an average of 50 kilograms of pollen powder each year to support farmers and improve pollination.
The red palm weevil, an invasive transboundary pest that attacks more than 40 species of palm trees, including date palms, remains one of the most significant threats to palm cultivation in the UAE, the Gulf region and beyond, the ministry said.