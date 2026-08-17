From coffee to dates, food tells a story of close connection

In December of the same year, the Global Tropical Agriculture Innovation Conference was held in Sanya, Hainan. During the conference, the UAE donated a second batch of 23,500 date palm seedlings to China, expanding this agricultural bond between desert and island by more than fifteenfold. By April 2025, the town of Longjiang in Qionghai city had formally signed an agreement with the Coconut Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences to jointly conduct regional trial planting and establish a date palm industry research base. From initial introduction to localised scientific research and industrial exploration, the date palm cooperation is deepening with each passing season.