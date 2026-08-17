Education strengthens ties between Hainan Province and the UAE

In this story, education is never a one-way flow. It is a journey of mutual discovery. In Hainan province's international campus, young people from around the world come to engage with China, broaden their horizons and build cross-cultural connections in a diverse environment. In UAE classrooms, Arab students actively step toward Chinese language and culture, constructing bridges of communication through their studies. They are not simply learning about another country; they are participating directly in the deepening engagement between China and the Arab world.