Education strengthens ties between Hainan Province and the UAE

Chinese-language learning is opening new avenues for cultural exchange among young people
On the Lingshui Li'an Peninsula along Hainan's eastern coast lies a campus unlike any other. There are no walls separating one university from another. Instead, young people from more than 30 countries share libraries, laboratories and lecture halls, studying side by side, exchanging ideas and rubbing shoulders across languages, cultures and backgrounds.
This is the Hainan Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone, a purpose-built international campus designed specifically for open education.
It represents a landmark initiative jointly established by China's Ministry of Education and Hainan provincial government, and stands as the country's first zone where foreign universities are permitted to operate independently. Institutions of higher learning from overseas, particularly those specialising in science, engineering, agriculture, medicine and vocational education, can establish campuses here without the requirement of a local Chinese partner, a regulatory breakthrough unique in the country.
The zone also benefits from island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). Imported teaching and research equipment is exempt from customs duties, while highly skilled international educators are eligible for a preferential individual income tax rate of 15%. These measures significantly lower the costs of establishing programmes and attracting talent, making the zone an increasingly attractive destination for world-class educational resources.
The international atmosphere offers a compelling demonstration of education's unique power: it brings together young people from different cultures and backgrounds, breaking down geographical and cultural barriers.
Thousands of kilometres away in Dubai, another educational exchange is quietly gaining momentum, with language serving as its primary thread.
A correspondent from an Arab media outlet exploring the local education scene discovered that Chinese-language learning is steadily growing across the UAE. More than 70,000 students are now engaged in Chinese-language studies. Emirati participants in the Chinese Bridge competitions, speaking fluent Mandarin and demonstrating a deep understanding of Chinese culture, offer vivid proof of the depth and warmth of this educational connection.
The bonds forged through language have never been confined to the classroom. For young people, acquiring a new language opens doors to new worlds: further study opportunities, closer ties between communities and expanded possibilities for future careers.
In this story, education is never a one-way flow. It is a journey of mutual discovery. In Hainan province's international campus, young people from around the world come to engage with China, broaden their horizons and build cross-cultural connections in a diverse environment. In UAE classrooms, Arab students actively step toward Chinese language and culture, constructing bridges of communication through their studies. They are not simply learning about another country; they are participating directly in the deepening engagement between China and the Arab world.
Hainan's dynamic international education ecosystem and Dubai's growing Chinese-learning community echo each other across the miles, reflecting a broader trend of educational connectivity.
For a generation growing up in an increasingly interconnected world, these exchange experiences serve as foundational building blocks for future academic collaborations, professional relationships and cultural understandings. Young people are emerging as the most vibrant links between Hainan province and the UAE, with education and language charting a new course for cultural exchange between the two regions.
This episode is part of "Caravans, Dhows and Coconuts: The Silk Roads across Land and Sea," a series exploring the evolving ties between Hainan Province and the UAE through culture, education, agriculture, technology and trade.