A year later, in April 2021, Deepika announced Amitabh Bachchan as Kapoor's replacement — and this is where the Piku nostalgia kicked in hard. Announcing the news on Instagram, she called it "an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-stars again," welcoming him to the project. It would've actually been their third outing together, following Prakash Jha's Aarakshan and, of course, Shoojit Sircar's Piku — the film that made everyone fall for their father-daughter chemistry in the first place.