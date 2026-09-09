Deepika Padukone wears a Dh2,050 lace set for maternity shoot marking Dua's second birthday

Padukone has spoken previously about how different her first pregnancy, at 38, was from what she expected. "I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant," she has said. Reflecting on early motherhood afterwards, she said every cliché about it turned out to be true, and that she had gained new respect for her own mother as a result. She has also spoken about wanting to see better workplace support for new mothers returning to their careers.