Deepika Padukone wears a Dh2,050 lace set for maternity shoot marking Dua's second birthday

Padukone wore the Kianna Set by Deme by Gabriella, priced at Rs 48,643, for the shoot
Dubai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked two milestones with one Instagram post on Monday: their daughter Dua's second birthday, and the reveal of Padukone's baby bump ahead of the couple's second child.
The black-and-white photo series showed the family of three together, with Padukone visibly in her third trimester. "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings," the caption read.
Padukone wore the Kianna Set from Indian label Deme by Gabriella, priced at Rs 48,643 on the brand's website, which converts to roughly Dh2,050.
The white lace two-piece features a front cut-out at the waist on the top, extending into a dramatic silhouette, paired with matching floral lace trousers. The brand describes the set as suited to "statement-making moments, from festive occasions to elevated evening looks."
She kept the styling minimal around it: loose beach waves and no jewellery.
Ranveer Singh wore a plain white shirt and trousers. Dua, marking her own birthday in the same shoot, wore a ruffle-collar top and matching trousers, her hair in two ribboned pigtails.
The couple has largely kept Dua out of public view since her birth, which made the family photographs unusually candid for the pair.
Padukone and Singh announced the pregnancy on 19 April, sharing a photo of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test alongside two evil-eye emojis and no caption.
Dua was born on 8 September 2024, meaning Monday's shoot marked her birthday and the pregnancy reveal on the same date, two years apart.
Padukone has spoken previously about how different her first pregnancy, at 38, was from what she expected. "I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant," she has said. Reflecting on early motherhood afterwards, she said every cliché about it turned out to be true, and that she had gained new respect for her own mother as a result. She has also spoken about wanting to see better workplace support for new mothers returning to their careers.
Ranveer Singh's next release is the post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay. Padukone has King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, and the pan-India Telugu film Raaka.