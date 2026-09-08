Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share heart-melting photos as daughter Dua turns two and they await baby no. 2

Black-and-white portraits capture Ranveer, Deepika and Dua’s growing family joy
Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took a moment on baby Dua’s second birthday on September 8 to take some family photos and share them on social media. The family is expecting its second child. As for the photos, they firmly belong in the awwwww category.
The pictures, dropped in black and white on social media, show mum, dad, and Dua as they ready for the new baby on the block. In one picture, Dua is in the focus of a laughing mum and dad as the pigtailed little girl covers her eyes. In another shot, Ranveer has Dua in his arms as Deepika looks on. In one picture, you can clearly see the entire family, including the now famous bump.
One of the photos has everyone focused on the child-to-be; Ranveer and Dua look affectionately at the bun in the oven and the Dhurandhar star has his hand on her belly. In the final two photos, the leading man can be seen with the loves of his life. In one pic, he is laughing with his daughter; in another with his wife.
Ranveer’s Insta post carries the caption: Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!. There are also an evil eye emoji and folded hands to signify gratitude.
The actors met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and wed on Nov 14, 2018. In 2024, they welcomed baby Dua.