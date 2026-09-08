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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share heart-melting photos as daughter Dua turns two and they await baby no. 2

Black-and-white portraits capture Ranveer, Deepika and Dua’s growing family joy

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share heart-melting photos as daughter Dua turns two and they await baby no. 2
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Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took a moment on baby Dua’s second birthday on September 8 to take some family photos and share them on social media. The family is expecting its second child. As for the photos, they firmly belong in the awwwww category.

The pictures, dropped in black and white on social media, show mum, dad, and Dua as they ready for the new baby on the block. In one picture, Dua is in the focus of a laughing mum and dad as the pigtailed little girl covers her eyes. In another shot, Ranveer has Dua in his arms as Deepika looks on. In one picture, you can clearly see the entire family, including the now famous bump.

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One of the photos has everyone focused on the child-to-be; Ranveer and Dua look affectionately at the bun in the oven and the Dhurandhar star has his hand on her belly. In the final two photos, the leading man can be seen with the loves of his life. In one pic, he is laughing with his daughter; in another with his wife.

Ranveer’s Insta post carries the caption: Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!. There are also an evil eye emoji and folded hands to signify gratitude.

The actors met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and wed on Nov 14, 2018. In 2024, they welcomed baby Dua.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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