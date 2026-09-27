Bollywood Rewind | Ram-Leela: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's blood-soaked romance in Bhansali's visual feast

The relationship begins instantly, with no courtship to speak of, only hunger. The speed is the point. In a town where every bond is dictated by clan, choosing someone in a single glance is the most rebellious thing either of them can do. But the film is also honest about what that choice costs. Ram turns out to be far more abrasive than we first imagine: impulsive, possessive, quick to turn a slight into a showdown. By the time blood is spilled on both sides and the two run away together, you may already be asking, Leela, is he really worth it?