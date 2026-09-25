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Alia Bhatt turns up the glamour in first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’

Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Alia Bhatt’s first Love & War look is all fire and glamour.
Alia Bhatt’s first Love & War look is all fire and glamour.
Bhansali Productions

Dubai: Alia Bhatt has unveiled a glamorous new look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War, giving fans their first glimpse of her character.

The makers of Love & War released Alia’s first-look poster on Friday, following the unveiling of Ranbir Kapoor’s look a day earlier.

In the striking poster, Alia appears in a cabaret-inspired avatar, seated on a chair in a dramatic slit skirt and elaborate headpiece. A rich, retro-styled backdrop complements her glamorous look, offering a glimpse into the distinctive world Bhansali has created for the film.

The actress brings a confident screen presence to the image, marking a departure from some of her previous on-screen appearances.

Bhansali Productions shared the first look on its official social media account.

The reveal comes a day after the makers introduced Ranbir’s character. He is seen behind the wheel of a vintage turquoise convertible, surrounded by classic architecture. Sporting a short buzz cut, slicked-back hair, pencil moustache and round sunglasses, Ranbir’s look carries a distinctly retro feel.

Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time under Bhansali’s direction. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is among the most anticipated releases of 2027 and marks another collaboration between Bhansali and Alia following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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