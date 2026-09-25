Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time
Dubai: Alia Bhatt has unveiled a glamorous new look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War, giving fans their first glimpse of her character.
The makers of Love & War released Alia’s first-look poster on Friday, following the unveiling of Ranbir Kapoor’s look a day earlier.
In the striking poster, Alia appears in a cabaret-inspired avatar, seated on a chair in a dramatic slit skirt and elaborate headpiece. A rich, retro-styled backdrop complements her glamorous look, offering a glimpse into the distinctive world Bhansali has created for the film.
The actress brings a confident screen presence to the image, marking a departure from some of her previous on-screen appearances.
Bhansali Productions shared the first look on its official social media account.
The reveal comes a day after the makers introduced Ranbir’s character. He is seen behind the wheel of a vintage turquoise convertible, surrounded by classic architecture. Sporting a short buzz cut, slicked-back hair, pencil moustache and round sunglasses, Ranbir’s look carries a distinctly retro feel.
Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time under Bhansali’s direction. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film is among the most anticipated releases of 2027 and marks another collaboration between Bhansali and Alia following Gangubai Kathiawadi.