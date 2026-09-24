Their playful chemistry and film jokes have fans calling for a reunion
Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have once again given fans a glimpse of what a star-studded Bollywood collaboration could look like, with their latest commercial sparking calls for the trio to appear together in a film.
The three actors trade playful jokes in the advertisement before reluctantly joining a dance to Akshay Kumar’s hit song Hookah Bar from the 2012 film Khiladi 786.
The commercial begins with each star suggesting an idea inspired by their own popular films. Shah Rukh references Don, while Ranbir draws on Rockstar. Alia then makes a reference to her film Jigra.
At one point, Ranbir jokes about Shah Rukh’s idea, saying, “Is ad ko jhelna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai,” meaning, “It’s not just difficult to bear this ad, it’s impossible.”
Alia teases Ranbir with the line, “O nadan parinde, beth ja” — “Oh, innocent bird, sit down” — before pitching her own idea.
Shah Rukh then jokes about her proposal, saying, “Ise dekhne ka jigra kisi mein nahi hai,” meaning, “Nobody has the courage to watch this.”
The playful exchange has caught the attention of fans, with many praising the chemistry between the three actors and calling for them to share the screen in a full-fledged Bollywood film.
Comments included, “Cast them in a film please,” while another fan praised the commercial’s “creativity at its peak”.