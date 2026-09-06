'I am a Pathaan, shoot me if you want': Sanjay Gupta on how Shah Rukh Khan faced down the mafia

According to Gupta, when the threats came, Khan's answer was flat. "Pathaan hoon, goli maarni hai maar do," he said, which translates as: I am a Pathaan, shoot me if you want. He would not do the film. He would not do the shows. Gupta says the refusal earned Khan a kind of respect from the people threatening him, who seemed to register that at least one person in the industry would not move.