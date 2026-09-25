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‘He never gives up’: Amitabh Bachchan praises Shah Rukh Khan’s resilience during candid chat with Rajkummar Rao

Bachchan praised his determination while Rao recalled his own early admiration for Khan

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan
ANI/AFP

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has praised Shah Rukh Khan for his determination to overcome challenges, recalling how the superstar’s attitude has inspired people around him.

Bachchan spoke about Khan during a conversation with actor Rajkummar Rao on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. Rajkummar also recalled how Khan’s success inspired him during his own early years in Mumbai.

Rajkummar recalls his early days

Rajkummar, who like Shah Rukh is from Delhi, said he decided at a young age that he wanted to pursue acting. He also recalled growing up with a poster of Bachchan in his mother’s room and said the veteran actor had long been an inspiration to him.

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Speaking about Khan, Rajkummar said he was inspired by how the actor moved from a middle-class upbringing in Delhi to theatre and television before making his mark in Bollywood.

Rajkummar also opened up about his first days in Mumbai. He said he had initially travelled to the city for a television show but was not selected. Despite the setback, he remained committed to pursuing acting.

He recalled that during those early days, he would often stand outside Shah Rukh’s home, Mannat, reflecting his admiration for the actor.

Bachchan recalls working with Khan

Rajkummar’s recollection prompted Bachchan to share his own experience of working with Shah Rukh. The veteran actor said Khan is someone who does not easily accept defeat when faced with a problem.

Bachchan also praised his co-star’s ability to encourage people around him and boost their confidence during difficult situations.

“Whatever the problem may be, he simply speaks up and boosts the confidence of the person in front of him,” Bachchan said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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