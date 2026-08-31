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What food does Abhishek Bachchan refuse to eat? Amitabh reveals

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a lesser-known detail about his son and actor Abhishek

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan with his father actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan with his father actor Amitabh Bachchan.
AFP

Dubai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a lesser-known detail about his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan while speaking about their close and friendly relationship on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

During the episode, a contestant commented on the special bond shared by the father and son. Amitabh responded warmly, saying he considers Abhishek a friend before revealing one of the actor’s unusual food habits.

Amitabh said Abhishek does not eat fruits, describing it as a “peculiar” habit. He explained that while his son may sometimes hesitate before eating dishes made with milk, he simply refuses to eat fruits.

The light-hearted conversation then took an emotional turn when Amitabh recalled a poem written by his late father, celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, about father-son relationships, legacy and the true meaning of inheritance.

Recalling the lines, Amitabh spoke about the idea that a son does not automatically become his father’s true heir simply because of their relationship. Instead, those who carry forward a father’s values and legacy are the ones who can truly be considered his heirs.

The moment also highlighted Amitabh’s affection and admiration for Abhishek, who has built a career of his own in the Hindi film industry.

Over a career spanning around 25 years, Abhishek has appeared in a wide range of films, earning praise for performances in movies such as Zameen, Bluffmaster!, Guru and several others.

Despite being the son of one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Abhishek has often spoken about establishing his own identity as an actor and navigating the expectations that came with his family name.

Abhishek is married to Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the couple have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh and Abhishek have also appeared together on several occasions, both on screen and in public appearances, with their close father-son bond frequently drawing attention from fans.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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