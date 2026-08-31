Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a lesser-known detail about his son and actor Abhishek
Dubai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a lesser-known detail about his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan while speaking about their close and friendly relationship on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
During the episode, a contestant commented on the special bond shared by the father and son. Amitabh responded warmly, saying he considers Abhishek a friend before revealing one of the actor’s unusual food habits.
Amitabh said Abhishek does not eat fruits, describing it as a “peculiar” habit. He explained that while his son may sometimes hesitate before eating dishes made with milk, he simply refuses to eat fruits.
The light-hearted conversation then took an emotional turn when Amitabh recalled a poem written by his late father, celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, about father-son relationships, legacy and the true meaning of inheritance.
Recalling the lines, Amitabh spoke about the idea that a son does not automatically become his father’s true heir simply because of their relationship. Instead, those who carry forward a father’s values and legacy are the ones who can truly be considered his heirs.
The moment also highlighted Amitabh’s affection and admiration for Abhishek, who has built a career of his own in the Hindi film industry.
Over a career spanning around 25 years, Abhishek has appeared in a wide range of films, earning praise for performances in movies such as Zameen, Bluffmaster!, Guru and several others.
Despite being the son of one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Abhishek has often spoken about establishing his own identity as an actor and navigating the expectations that came with his family name.
Abhishek is married to Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the couple have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Amitabh and Abhishek have also appeared together on several occasions, both on screen and in public appearances, with their close father-son bond frequently drawing attention from fans.
With inputs from IANS