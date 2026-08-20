Even the name has heart woven into it. "Pink" honoured his daughter's favorite colour at the time, while "Panther" nodded to Aishwarya's role in The Pink Panther 2 (2009). And the personal touches don't stop there — the team's actual panther mascot even sports blue-green eyes, matching his wife's. As he put it: "Pink because it was my daughter's favourite colour at that point of time and 'Pink Panther' was a film which Aishwarya made. If you see, our Pink Panther has blue-green eyes which are the same as my wife's. So there is a personal connect to everything about Jaipur Pink Panthers."