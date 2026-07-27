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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan pose for rare photo in New York during King shoot

The photo put separation rumours to rest, for now at least

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for photo in New York.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for photo in New York.

For months, speculation about trouble in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage has refused to die down. Now, a rare public glimpse of the couple together has sparked conversation.

A candid selfie featuring Abhishek and Aishwarya in New York has gone viral on social media after reportedly being taken during an evening stroll. The picture shows the couple posing with a fan, offering one of the few recent glimpses of them together.

The photo has quickly gained attention, particularly because Abhishek and Aishwarya have been at the centre of persistent speculation about trouble in their marriage for several months. The couple has not publicly addressed the rumours, leaving fans and social media users to scrutinise every rare appearance and photograph of them together.

Their latest sighting in New York has now triggered a fresh wave of reactions online, with many fans viewing the picture as evidence that the couple continues to spend time together despite the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

According to reports, Abhishek is currently in New York for the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action entertainer King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor is expected to play a pivotal antagonist in the film. Aishwarya has reportedly joined him in the city during his schedule.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in April 2007 and have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight. Their relationship has nevertheless faced intense public scrutiny in recent months, particularly amid repeated claims of marital trouble. Neither actor has confirmed or denied the divorce speculation.

The New York selfie, therefore, has given fans something they have been waiting for: a rare, recent glimpse of the couple together.

Aishwarya was last seen in public earlier this year at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where she once again drew attention on the red carpet. Apart from airport sightings and occasional public appearances, the actor has largely maintained a low profile.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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