Crime Branch officials recovered an Android 5G smartphone during a six-hour jail search
Dubai: A mobile phone recovered from the barrack of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has raised fresh questions over security and alleged preferential treatment for high-profile inmates.
Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials recovered an Android 5G smartphone during a nearly six-hour search operation at the prison on Tuesday. The phone was reportedly found hidden under Revanna’s bed in the barrack he shares with fellow convict Prathap Rai. Investigators are examining whether the device was being used by Revanna, Rai, or both.
The device reportedly contained WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, indicating that it could have been used for communication and entertainment inside the high-security prison. A purported video showing Revanna chatting on a mobile phone inside his cell has also emerged, intensifying scrutiny of prison security
The wider CCB operation targeted barracks housing several high-profile prisoners, including actor Darshan, his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and Revanna. Around 10 mobile phones, chargers and a pen drive were reportedly recovered during the searches.
Parappana Agrahara police have registered a fresh FIR. Rai has been named accused No. 1 and Revanna accused No. 2 as investigators seek to establish how the prohibited device entered the prison and who supplied or used it.
Following the recovery, Director General of Prisons Alok Kumar ordered disciplinary action. Assistant Superintendent Eeranna Rangapur was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, while Jail Superintendent Anshu Kumar was issued a show-cause notice.
Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2025 of raping a domestic worker.
The latest incident has renewed concerns about surveillance and security inside Bengaluru’s central prison, with authorities investigating whether the phone points to a wider network supplying prohibited devices to inmates.
With inputs from IANS