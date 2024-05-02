What’s lookout notice?

A lookout notice or Look Out Circular (LOC) is issued to make sure that an individual who is absconding or wanted by law enforcement agencies is not able to leave the country. It is usually used at immigration checkpoints at international airports and seaports.

The goal of an LOC is to track and/or detain a wanted individual and send hin or her into the custody of a law enforcement agency. Once an LOC is issued, it might become difficult for the accused to enter and exit a country.

LOCs can be issued against Indian citizens or foreigners against whom any case is pending and whose presence is required in relation to any investigation.



Who can issue an LOC?

LOCs are issued only by the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs. However, certain agencies are authorised to request the issuance of LOCs.

Agencies that can request for an LOC include the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs and Income Tax Department.



Can LOCs be challenged in courts?

LOCs can be challenged in a High Court by filing a writ petition, alleging the violation of the fundamental rights of a person without a valid ground. An LOC, being an executive action, is open to scrutiny by High Courts.

In one of it’s ruling, Bombay High Court had noted that LOCs cannot be issued in a routine manner. They can only be issued when a person deliberately evades arrest or does not appear in the trial court, or does not cooperate with the investigation. ”An LOC is a coercive measure to make a person surrender, and as such interferes with the person’s right of personal liberty and free movement, and curtails the fundamental right of an individual to travel,” it said.