Goa: Celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra is known for his dazzling creations worn by most A-listers in Bollywood. But when he decided to take the plunge as a film producer, he was certain that his brand of cinema wouldn’t be as glossy as his bling-heavy clothes. His debut production, Saali Mohabbat, starring Radhika Apte and Divyendu, is a stark departure for the couturier.

“Cinema is very close to my heart, and I always had this dream of one day backing younger directors, finding strong stories and content,” said Malhotra in an interview with Gulf News on the festival grounds in Goa.

Directed by actress Tisca Chopra, the film chronicles the journey of a woman (Radhika Apte) who gets embroiled in a web of infidelity, deceit, and murder.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte spearheads Manish Malhotra's production 'Saali Mohabbat'

Excerpts from our interview with Malhotra on the festival grounds in Goa:

Cinema has always been close to your heart. How does it feel to transition from costume design to film production?

Cinema has been my life since childhood, and it's been 34 years in the movies as a costume designer. It's that close to me—dressing icons like the late and beloved Sridevi Ji to Janhvi and Khushi, and working with Shah Rukh Khan and now with Suhana. It's been a lovely journey. Cinema is very close to my heart, and I always had this dream of one day backing younger directors, finding strong stories and content. I think it was the COVID time that gave us all time to anticipate and think. I realised this dream was something I wanted to pursue. So, I launched Stage Five Production. When I heard the script of Saali Mohabbat, it immediately resonated with me—it’s all about a strong woman. It’s not about beauty; it’s about inner beauty.

A still from 'Saali Mohabbat'. Image Credit: Supplied

Saali Mohabbat, led by Radhika Apte, centers on a strong woman. Can you tell us more about the story and your collaboration with the team?

Saali Mohabbat is all about a strong woman. Actress Tisca Chopra is the director, Jyoti Deshpande is the producer, and Vidushi is the DOP. The editor is Samukta. You’re talking to someone who’s worked primarily with heroines and has always admired them. Radhika Apte, the lead actor, is phenomenal. She is incredibly professional—always punctual, never retreats to her van or makeup room. She embraces the set and immerses herself in the environment. I have such respect for her as an artist.

Are you an eternal romantic? Will your film reflect such a sentiment?

What about self-love? I’m not really sure that I’m a romantic. I found my love at a very young age with movies and my work.

What has been your approach as a producer, especially coming from the world of fashion?

Money is always a problem, but I think you should not think of the money. When I started designing costumes, I remember getting Rs2,000 (approx Dh80) for a project, but I would end up spending Rs3,000 (Dh150) or more. My father questioned me, but for me, it wasn’t about profit—it was about people coming back to me for work. When making movies, it’s the same passion and justification. I stay true and honest to the content. I don’t believe in adding unnecessary elements, like a song with 50 dancers, if it doesn’t serve the story.

Image Credit: Supplied

What made Saali Mohabbat stand out as your first production?

I don’t want people to perceive Stage Five Production as just an extension of my glamour world. Yes, some films may be high on glamour, but they will always remain true to their scripts. This chapter of my life is about telling meaningful stories and exploring new creative challenges.

Saali Mohabbat premiered at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa. What was that experience like?

It was my first time at a film festival, and it couldn’t have been better. I’m so grateful to IFFI and Jio Studios for giving us this platform. Goa is such a happy place, and I love that the festival is in my own country. This film is deeply connected to the soil, so it felt like the perfect place to showcase it.

Safety on sets is a major topic these days. How do you ensure a safe environment, especially for women?

I’m very involved in the production process, from casting to music to background score. Safety and standards are essential. Two years ago, I attended a production course at the New York Film Academy. It taught me the importance of breaking down every department and ensuring everything meets a high standard. Creating a safe environment, especially for women, is crucial. I ensure that everyone is taken care of and that our sets are compliant with safety norms.

