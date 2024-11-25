Goa : Bollywood royalty Ranbir Kapoor inadvertently threw his star wife, Alia Bhatt, under the bus at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa when he revealed that the acclaimed actress had no clue about who Kishore Kumar was. The moment those words tumbled out, the crowd was heard asking dubiously if he was serious. It sounded like blasphemy to the movie-mad audience.

But Kapoor wasn’t out to shame anyone. He was making a larger point about the importance of preserving cinematic heritage. At the session, Kapoor shared his mission to restore 10 classics by his legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, as a tribute to the legacy he left behind. These films, restored jointly by National Film Archive Of India, Film Heritage Foundation, and Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Kunal Kapoor, will re-release in India on December 13.

“When I first met Alia, she asked me who Kishore Kumar was. It’s a circle of life where people are forgotten when new artists come. It is important to remember our roots, not just Raj Kapoor’s films,” said Kapoor, as he delved into his thoughts on legacy, restoration, and Raj Kapoor's indelible impact.

Excerpts from the masterclass with Ranbir Kapoor, who was born into the illustrious film dynasty and is Raj Kapoor’s first grandson …

What are your earliest memories of your grandfather, Raj Kapoor?

When I could remember anything in life, I remembered him as a grandfather, as Dadaji. He was this big man with blue eyes. When my sister and I visited him, he would take us to his room, where he’d hide caramel toffees in his fridge. All the cousins—Kareena, Karishma, my sister, and I—had to stand in a line, sing ‘Awaara Hoon’ and give him a kiss on his cheek to get a toffee. Those memories are very personal to me. He passed away when I was six years old. I didn’t fully understand death then, but I remember seeing a sea of people outside Devar Cottage. That day, I realized he was someone significant, someone deeply respected.

Rishi Kapoor with his father Raj Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

How would you describe Raj Kapoor as a filmmaker?

He explored different themes at different times. In Awara, he dealt with casteism and how upbringing shapes a person. In Shree 420, he addressed greed and the struggles of the underprivileged. Later, in films like Prem Rog, he tackled widow remarriage and the oppression of women. He wasn’t afraid to take risks. After the failure of Mera Naam Joker, he mortgaged his house and made Bobby with newcomers. A 50-year-old man making a film for teenagers—that kind of adaptability is rare.

Which of Raj Kapoor’s films have influenced you the most?

Two stand out for me. Shree 420 spoke to me with its story of a hopeful vagabond navigating fame. I loved the music and performances. Jaagte Raho is another favorite. It wasn’t directed by him, but he acted and produced it. When I was in film school, watching films from different cultures, Jaagte Raho felt on par with the global greats. It deserves as much recognition as any acclaimed film worldwide.

Do you have any plans to follow in his footsteps as a director?

I’ve always wanted to direct. I even went to film school for it. But acting opportunities came easier because of my background, and I didn’t want to take that for granted. My grandfather directed, acted, produced, and edited Aag at 24. I’m 42 now, and I still don’t have the courage to direct. I believe a director should have a story they’re burning to tell, not make a movie just for the sake of it.

Raj Kapoor’s films are known for their music. What role do you think music played in his legacy?

Music was integral to his films. He partnered with geniuses like Shankar-Jaikishan and Shailendra. For them, creating music wasn’t work; it was a passion. Sadly, music in Indian films today has changed. Back then, the poetry and composition were deeply meaningful. Now, songs often feel like reels—just a minute of a catchy stanza is enough. I hope we bring back the celebratory music culture.

Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Raj Kapoor's films were immensely popular in Russia, despite the language barrier. What do you think made them so successful?

There are various reasons. Of course, music always touches anybody—you don't need to know the language. As long as the melody is good, music can touch your soul. But beyond that, it was also the characters and the stories. His films had universal appeal, not just in the Soviet Union but also in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. When I was a student in New York, I used to hope for Russian or Ukrainian cab drivers. When they found out I was from the Raj Kapoor family, they’d give me free rides. I’d start conversations by asking where they were from, and if they said Russia, I’d tell them about my grandfather. That was his impact. Even in film school, when we studied international filmmakers like Kieslowski, they also mentioned Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. His influence was immense, and it was entirely through his work and films."

Was there ever a plan for a sequel to Mera Naam Joker?

Yes, I’ve heard there was supposed to be a second part. The records are there. But after the first one didn’t work, the idea was shelved.

Raj Kapoor in 'Mera Naam Joker', a Bollywood cult classic

At a previous masterclass Anupam Kher said that liars make great actor and said, 'If you can lie, you can act.' Do you agree?

I’ve heard that statement before, but I don’t agree. Acting isn’t lying. At least for me, if I’m not completely honest in the moment—if I’m not present and flowing as an artist—the result isn’t good. Acting isn’t as glamorous as it seems. It’s hard work, and there are skills you develop over the years. But once you’ve honed those skills, the challenge is to unlearn them because you can become predictable. It’s ironic: acting early in your career and acting after 20 years both come with their own challenges.

Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in 'Animal'

Do you have a favorite moment or memory of Raj Kapoor?

Once, I was bitten badly by red ants in the middle of the night. Raj Kapoor was in the middle of a party, having a great time, but he immediately came to help me when he saw I was in pain and washed my legs with water. That’s a memory I’ll always cherish.

Were you more influenced by Raj Kapoor as an actor or a director?

Honestly, I’m a bigger fan of Raj Kapoor as a director than as an actor. As an actor, my father is my greatest inspiration. Raj Kapoor’s honesty as a director, his vision, and the way he told stories were truly remarkable.

Out of all the films you’ve done, which performance would you want to show Raj Kapoor?

Out of the 20-odd films I’ve done, I think I’d show him Barfi. It’s a film I’m very proud of, and it’s the kind of cinema I think he’d appreciate. I’d love to sit with him and discuss it ... Interestingly, my father saw Barfi and said I acted well, but it's time to stop doing art films. After Rockstar released, he had this doubt if the girl at the end dies or not. He didn't truly understand my choices. There was a time when he came to the sets of my debut film 'Saawariyaa' in Kajrat and he looked around the set and saw a giant buddha and an empty street with just Sonam [Kapoor] and I walking at midnight. He asked me why there weren't any people in that scene. I had no answers to give and said said something about how he isn't sync with today's style of filmmaking. When he returned home, he told my mother in the car that 'Saawariya' would never work and he was right. He believed that we should never alienate our audiences with respect to time. At that time, I didn't value his opinions, but I truly understand it now.

Ileana D'Cruz, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Barfi'. Image Credit: IMDB

Acting has evolved since your grandfather’s time. What advice would you give aspiring actors today?