“It’s okay to not like a movie—that’s subjective. But to call it out publicly, like the jury did with The Kashmir Files, is disrespectful,” says Randeep Hooda, reflecting on the controversy that erupted at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2022. The incident, which saw jury head and Israeli director Nadav Lapid label the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar" during his closing speech, sparked outrage and polarised opinions, with many questioning whether such personal judgments had a place in a global festival setting.

The actor, who recently turned director, co-writer, and producer with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, knows a thing or two about taking risks in this woke world of storytelling. After all, to complete his ambitious project, he mortgaged his house—a decision he says was “worth every penny,” even as it tested him personally and professionally.

Randeep Hooda plays the titular role in 'Swatantrya Veer Sarkar', which was showcased at the on-going IFFI in Goa

Hooda’s directorial debut, a biopic about one of India’s most divisive and right-wing freedom fighters, was showcased in the Indian Panorama section at IFFI earlier this week.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, he opens up about the challenges of bringing Savarkar’s story to life, the accusations of propaganda, and why he believes every story—no matter how controversial—deserves to be told.

Excerpts from our exclusive interview with Hooda …

In 2022, The Kashmir Files sparked controversy at IFFI when its jury head and Israeli director Nadav Lapid criticised it during their final speech as “vulgar propaganda”. As a filmmaker, how do you feel about such incidents?

The Kashmir Files is a very different movie from mine, but what happened was absolutely wrong. Somebody made a film—it’s their vision, their subjective story. You may not like it, and that’s fine, but to call it out in the jury’s final speech? That’s just not okay. It was disrespectful. As artists, especially those judging other works, we should respect each other's subjectivity. I haven’t seen The Kashmir Files, but what the jury did wasn’t cool at all.

Your film is about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India’s most controversial political figures. Were you worried people might see this as you “selling out”?

No, not at all. If making a movie on Savarkar makes me a sellout, would making a movie about Nehru do the same? Savarkar was as much a freedom fighter as anyone else—maybe even greater. He’s just been misunderstood and vilified. The idea that India got its independence solely through non-violence is incomplete. Thousands of people were jailed, exiled, or executed—were they not freedom fighters too? This film isn’t about selling out; it’s about telling a side of the story that hasn’t been told.

Randeep Hooda turns director with 'Swatantrya Veer Sarkar'

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was showcased in the Indian Panorama section at IFFI. How does it feel to see your directorial debut get such recognition?

It’s a great honor. Though the film has already been released, being selected as the opening film for the Indian Panorama section was amazing. The audience response was heartening—they clapped, laughed, and engaged with the story. As a storyteller, that’s all you want: to connect with people, not just as an actor but as someone bringing a larger story to life.

What made you choose Savarkar’s life as the subject of your directorial debut?

Savarkar intrigued me because he’s so misunderstood. If I made a movie about Nehru, would people think I had “sold out”? It’s the same thing. Savarkar was as much a freedom fighter as anyone else—probably greater. But he’s been vilified for decades and his story deserves to be told. The idea that India gained independence solely through non-violence is incomplete. Thousands of people were jailed, exiled, or executed for their roles. If non-violence alone won our freedom, why were these people punished so harshly? This movie challenges that narrative.

Shekhar Kapur, during IFFI's opening ceremony, said we must tell stories, even in a polarised world. Do you think festivals like IFFI allow space for different perspectives?

They should. All kinds of viewpoints must be heard for us to grow as a country. If we keep brushing history’s uncomfortable truths under the carpet or coloring it with romanticism, we’ll keep repeating the same mistakes. Savarkar’s story is about self-defense and standing strong, which is still relevant today. It’s not about glorifying violence but about being prepared to defend ourselves when needed.

This project seems deeply personal to you. Did it change you as a person?

Absolutely. I started this project as just an actor, but by the end, I was a writer, director, producer, and head of my own film company. The struggles I faced—financially, logistically, and emotionally—taught me resilience. Savarkar’s story itself is a lesson in resilience. I think he came into my life to teach me something, and I’m grateful for that.

You mortgaged your house to make the film. That’s a huge personal risk. How did your family react?

My wife was very supportive. She let me go all in and didn’t question my decisions. It wasn’t easy—financially or emotionally—but she knew how much this project meant to me. Thankfully, I made the money back. But yes, it was a tough journey.

Randeep Hooda with his wife Lin Laishram

Did the film’s release in March 2024 during election season affect how it was received?

Definitely. The timing wasn’t ideal, and the opposition labeled it as propaganda. If it were propaganda, why didn’t anyone support me? I wanted to release it on Independence Day or Republic Day, but due to litigation and delays, it came out during elections. That created unnecessary noise around the film.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar screened in the Panorama section at IFFI, but do you plan to take it to global festivals?