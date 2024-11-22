Goa: “We are at our lowest right now,” says Manoj Bajpayee, his voice blunt as he addresses Indie cinema and Bollywood’s ongoing creative and commercial struggles at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The National Award-winning actor, known for his unfiltered opinions and unparalleled craft, didn't mince words at a recent masterclass when discussing the industry’s failure to connect with audiences and the increasingly narrow space for independent cinema.

“With OTT platforms, we thought there would be a strong platform mentoring those indie films. But even they have stopped welcoming that kind of creativity. Independent cinema, which stays true to the art, is struggling, and that’s a loss not just for actors but for the evolution of Indian cinema itself," said Bajpayee.

With a career spanning decades, Bajpayee is known for roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya and the hit web series 'The Family Man'. His ability to straddle independent and commercial blockbusters has made him an acting powerhouse.

But despite the industry's challenges and its sobering state, Bajpayee’s love for acting remains strong. For him, acting is not just a career—it’s a calling, he told a room full of cinema lovers.

“Acting is the toughest job in the world,” he confesses, sharing the emotional toll it takes to fully immerse himself in his complex characters.

“But you give me a character that makes me wake up at four o’clock in the morning, and I’m ready,” he adds.

When asked about how he manages to attain work-life balance, the actor didn't hold back.

“I can’t say I’m as devoted or obsessed with being a father or a husband as I am with my craft,” he admits, his voice carrying a mixture of gratitude and guilt. “I’m lucky my family understands that I need to get out there and do my job.”

The actor’s immersive approach to his roles also leaves lasting impacts. “The bruises of those characters, they must be there,” he says, reflecting on the emotional weight of his work. “I completely throw myself into the fire to achieve that. It leaves marks, and I can’t say it hasn’t harmed me. But I don’t want to be aware of it.”

Despite being one of Bollywood's most respected names, Bajpayee has never sought the glamour or mystery that comes with stardom.

“I just love strolling in the market and buying my own vegetables,” he jokes. “It gives me a much bigger high than people asking for selfies. Stardom is about mystery and glamour, and I’ve never chased that. What I chase is a role where I can see, ‘That’s not me; that’s somebody else.’”

This down-to-earth approach has driven Bajpayee’s collaborations with emerging filmmakers. He admits that his journey has been far from easy.

“When I was doing Gangs of Wasseypur, I realized this industry wasn’t going to give me what I wanted. So, I started looking for directors and scripts on my own ... That’s how films like Gali Guleiyan and Joram happened. I’m grateful to those directors for giving me scripts that challenged me and helped me explore my abilities.”

Manoj Bajpayee gravitates towards good storytelling

Bajpayee's authenticity stems from his connection to the common man. “If I’m not mingling with people, observing them, how can I put them on screen?” he asks. “I would like to travel in a Metro or local train and just see people celebrating life, even in miserable conditions. These are the stories I want to tell.”