Dubai: Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic has issued fines to 12,019 vehicles this year for unauthorised modifications that caused excessive noise and disturbances.

These violations included significant alterations to vehicle engines or chassis without the required permits. Of the total fines, 5,523 were for vehicles modified to create excessive noise, while 6,496 were for unauthorised changes to engines or chassis.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, explained that under Article 2 of Decree No. 30 of 2023, vehicles causing noise or disturbances may be administratively impounded.

Dh10,000 fine

The release fee for an impounded vehicle can be as high as Dh10,000. Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei warned against equipping vehicles with technology that increases engine speed, as this not only creates noise but can also pose risks to residents, particularly in residential areas. He also warned that reckless driving is subject to penalties, stressing the importance of operating vehicles safely to protect both lives and infrastructure.

Report violations