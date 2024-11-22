Dubai: The first group of pilgrims under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit has arrived in Medina.

The programme, implemented and overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, offers an exceptional opportunity for Muslims worldwide to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque as part of King Salman’s generous initiative.

A delegation of officials from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs welcomed the pilgrims at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport. This first batch comprises 250 men and women, including prominent Islamic figures from 12 countries, with 25 pilgrims arriving from Malaysia.

The programme, launched by a recent royal order from King Salman, will host a total of 1,000 pilgrims from 66 countries this year. The guests will arrive in four groups, with all expenses for their pilgrimage and stay covered by the King himself.