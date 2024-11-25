Goa: At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who made her web series debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, highlighted how streaming platforms have revolutionised opportunities for older actresses.

Koirala was 53 when she made her OTT splash with the fantasy epic in which she played the fierce matriarch, Mallikajaan, who ruled over courtesean house.

With a career spanning over three decades, Koirala, who first rose to fame in the early 1990s with iconic films such as 1942: A Love Story and Bombay, has constantly evolved, earning critical acclaim for her powerful performances in both commercial hits and arthouse cinema.

“Streaming is a game-changer. It’s breaking age and gender stereotypes, offering actresses like me a chance to reinvent ourselves and connect with a global audience,” said Koirala during a masterclass at IFFI Goa. The cancer survivor also praised Over-The-Top platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime for fostering diverse storytelling.

Goa, Nov 24 (ANI): Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala speaks during the conversation 'From Big Screen to Streaming' at 55th International Film Festival, in Goa on Sunday. (ANI Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Excerpts from her conversation with director Vikramaditya Motwane of Sacred Games fame, who was the moderator of the session:

Q: Is there a difference in approach for actors when working on big screen vs streaming?

For me, the sincerity and preparation remain the same, whether it’s for cinema or streaming. It’s about staying true to the story and delivering a performance that resonates with the audience. Cinema has its magic, but streaming opens up new opportunities and reaches a wider, more diverse audience.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. (L to R) Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Image Credit: Netflix

Q: Streaming platforms are often seen as a step down from cinema. Do you think this perception is changing?

There’s always been hesitation about new mediums. I faced it early in my career when people questioned why I entered the film industry. Streaming is no different. Initially, there were preconceived notions, but productions like Heeramandi have proven that streaming offers unmatched quality and global reach.

Motwane: Yes, initially, there was resistance. For example, when we made Sacred Games, some actors felt it was a step down. But as streaming has grown, so has its perception. It’s no longer seen as a lesser platform.

Q: Do you prefer working on films or series?

A: Both formats have their appeal. Cinema offers the joy of the collective experience—watching a story unfold in a theater with an audience. Streaming, on the other hand, is more intimate and allows for longer, more detailed storytelling. I love being part of both.

Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala from a still in '1942: A Love Story'

Q: Does streaming open up more roles for older actors, especially women?

A: Streaming has been a blessing for actors like me. It’s given space to older actresses, allowing us to explore complex, meaningful roles. The audience’s mindset has also evolved, welcoming mature stories and characters.

Q: What inspired you to take on a streaming project like Heeramandi?

A: I had no doubts about doing Heeramandi. Not only was it directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whom I absolutely adore, but I also believe streaming is the future. It’s a platform that fosters creativity and welcomes fresh ideas, making it exciting for actors and creators alike.

Bollywood film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses during the photo call for the film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" presented in the "Berlinale Special Gala" section during the 72nd Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 16, 2022. (Photo by Stefanie LOOS / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

Q: How does streaming influence audience engagement?

A: Streaming isn’t just solitary; it can be a shared experience too. I enjoy watching shows with my mom—it’s our bonding time. Streaming offers flexibility and creates new ways for families and friends to connect over content.

Q: Do you feel that streaming impacts how women are represented in content?

A: Absolutely. Streaming has brought a wave of change in how women are portrayed on screen. We see more strong, complex female characters, and roles for older actresses are finally being recognized. It’s an exciting time to be part of this shift.

Manisha Koirala Image Credit: Supplied

Q: With streaming’s growing popularity, will cinemas eventually fade away?

A: I don’t think so. Cinema has an irreplaceable charm—the collective experience of watching a film in a theater is magical. Streaming complements it by offering convenience and diversity. Both can coexist beautifully.

Q: As an actress who began in the 90s, how do you adapt to Gen Z’s culture while staying true to your roots?