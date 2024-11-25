Dubai: Streets in 40 areas across Dubai will be better lit by the end of 2026, it was announced on Monday.

More than 1,000 eco-friendly LED lighting units have already been installed in Umm Suqeim 1, Abu Hail and Al Baraha, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The project, an initiative as part of the 2024-2026 Street Lighting Plan, targets the illumination of as many as 40 areas across Dubai by the end of 2026.

“RTA has prioritised the use of the latest smart and innovative technologies that are compatible with the UAE’s climatic conditions to enhance traffic safety and security for road users, including both vehicles and pedestrians,” Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA said.

The initiative contributes to sustainability by deploying 959 poles and 1,010 eco-friendly LED lighting units, along with laying 47,140 metres of underground cables in Umm Suqeim 1, Abu Hail, and Al Baraha.

The initiative aligns with RTA’s strategy to enhance Dubai’s road network and infrastructure, including the modernisation of street lighting systems across the emirate. The plan supports Dubai’s ongoing development, addressing urban expansion and population growth while meeting the aspirations of residents and visitors to make the city’s neighbourhoods among the most vibrant and attractive globally.

Work is underway in locations, including Mirdif, Umm Suqeim 2 and 3, Al Manara, Al Murial Reserve Street, the street leading to Al Minhad Air Base, and various streets and parking areas in Oud Metha. “These projects will see the installation of 763 poles, 764 energy-efficient lighting units, and the extension of 48,170 metres of underground cables,” Al Banna said.

Future coverage

The project will include areas such as Al Safa 1 and 2, as well as streets and parking areas in Al Hudaiba, Al Satwa, Al Bada’a, Al Wahida, and Jumeirah.

Al Banna highlighted that RTA would continue street lighting projects, covering areas such as Al Mamzar, Umm Suqeim, Al Sufouh 1, Al Awir 2, Al Quoz Residential Areas 1 and 3, Nad Al Hamar, the street leading to Bab Al Shams, and various streets and parking areas in Hor Al Anz, Hor Al Anz East, Al Nahda 1 and 2, Muhaisnah 2, Al Rowaiyah 3, Al Raffa, Port Saeed, Zabeel 1, Al Rashidiya, and Al Barsha South 1 and 3.