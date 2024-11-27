Manchester: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said a 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Feyenoord felt like another defeat after his side blew a 3-0 lead in the final 15 minutes on Tuesday.

A point did snap City’s five-game losing streak, but did little to inspire confidence ahead of Sunday’s daunting trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It is the first time City had failed to win a match they led by three goals since 1989 and the first time ever it had happened in the final 15 minutes of a Champions League game.

But the defensive frailties that have been the root cause for a staggering collapse in recent weeks were exposed in the closing stages as Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko scored for Feyenoord.

“We concede a lot of goals because we are not stable,” said Guardiola. “We give them the first and the other ones and that is why it is difficult.”

Erling Haaland had struck twice, either side of Ilkay Gundogan’s deflected effort, to put the English champions in a commanding position at the Etihad Stadium.

“We lost a lot of games lately. We are fragile and of course we need a victory,” added Guardiola.

“The game (at 3-0) was good for the confidence, playing a good level and the first time something happens we have problems.”

Guardiola’s men have won just two of their opening five Champions League matches, leaving them work to do in upcoming away games at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

City are 15th in the 36-team table with eight points, one ahead of Feyenoord in 20th place.

Mental strength

Liverpool already enjoy an eight-point lead over City at the top of the Premier League and Guardiola previously conceded an 11-point gap would be too much to bridge, even for a side that have won a record four consecutive English top-flight titles.

“Rest one or two days, clear the head mentally, and think of the next (game),” said Guardiola when asked how he will respond.

Defender Nathan Ake said City need to show more mental strength during a testing spell.

Ake came off as part of a triple substitution made by Guardiola when the home side were cruising at 3-0 up.

“At 3-0 up we played quite well, had the game under control and it all changed,” said the Dutch international. “We have to remain mentally more strong.

“When you are 3-0 up it feels like a defeat. It’s a tough night but the only thing we can do is look forward to the next one, it’s another challenge we have to overcome.