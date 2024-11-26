Christchurch: England will be searching for redemption after their series loss in Pakistan when they face a buoyant New Zealand in three Tests starting in Christchurch on Thursday.

Head coach Brendon McCullum says New Zealand wickets will be better suited to England’s aggressive brand of cricket, dubbed “Bazball”, after his side were crushed in the final two Tests in Pakistan on turning tracks.

“We were challenged at times over there in pretty extreme conditions but hopefully we can find (New Zealand) a bit more to our liking,” McCullum said.

But England have not won a Test series in New Zealand since 2008.

“We’re not quivering, we’re looking forward to the challenge. We love playing against the best teams and to test ourselves.”

“That’s international sport — you want to see where you’re at and have your game challenged and hopefully come out on top.”

Remarkable performance

New Zealand are full of confidence after a rare 3-0 Test series sweep in India, ending their hosts’ 12-year unbeaten streak at home.

“I think there’s so much anticipation for this series, with New Zealand pulling off what was in my opinion, the most remarkable performance in New Zealand cricket history,” former New Zealand captain McCullum said.

Although England were outplayed after winning the first Test in Pakistan to lose the series 2-1, McCullum has largely remained loyal to the squad.

The lone new face is Jacob Bethell, a 21-year-old who was Tuesday named to make his debut batting at No 3 after wicketkeeper Jordan Cox was ruled out with a broken thumb.

Regular number three Ollie Pope takes the gloves and drops down to bat at six, with captain Ben Stokes at seven.

First-choice wicketkeeper Jamie Smith is on paternity leave.

Series triumph

New Zealand are riding high after their series triumph in India, achieved without their talisman Kane Williamson who returns from injury to bolster their ranks.

A series sweep against England and lifting the inaugural Crowe-Thorpe Trophy would also put New Zealand on the cusp of reaching the final of the World Test Championship.

They have the added motivation of giving veteran pace bowler and former captain Tim Southee a memorable send off.

The long-time New Zealand spearhead made has debut against England in 2008 and is due to retire at the end of the three-match series.