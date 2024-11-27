Get ready to inject some fresh energy into your closet with the season’s must-have styles — from boho and preppy vibes to sequins for everyday wear

If your closet is feeling a bit lacklustre, you’re in for a treat. The fall and winter trends are here to breathe new life into your wardrobe. So, what’s in store for us as we transition into the cooler months? Boho is making a major comeback, thanks to Chloé’s show, which made fringe, faux fur, and knee-high boots look cooler than ever. Preppy, heritage-inspired styles are also in full swing — think plaid coats and sharp blazers from Burberry, Schiaparelli, and Miu Miu. And for the denim lovers? All-jeans outfits are back in a big way.

On the street style front, neckties and chunky loafers are officially taking over. And don’t be surprised to see sequins popping up in unexpected places — sparkles are no longer just for parties. Wear them to work on moto jackets or in more casual dresses. We’re totally on board with this fun twist.

Fresh from the runways, these are the trends we’re most excited to wear. Shop now before everyone else catches on!

1. Sequins for every occasion

Who says sequins are only for special nights out? This season, designers like Stella McCartney and Dries Van Noten are making a strong case for sparkling all day long — and we’re loving it! McCartney’s glittery jeans are the perfect mix of casual cool, while dressed-down gowns bring that extra touch of glamour to your daytime activities. Why not add a sequined shirt or a paillette-encrusted skirt to your workwear rotation? And of course, there’s always room for a show-stopping party dress for the endless events still ahead. Time to sparkle from morning to night!

2. Double the denim, double the style

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Canadian tuxedo might have had its time in the fashion “don’t” category, but guess what? It’s back and better than ever! This season, denim-on-denim

is everywhere. From Schiaparelli and Moschino to Skall Studio, blue jean outfits ruled the fall runways. Even at New York Fashion Week, denim sets were spotted on showgoers. Whether it’s Western-inspired shirts or trendy long skirts, denim is the ultimate go-to for the cooler weather in the UAE. Ready to embrace the double denim trend? It’s easier than you think!

3. Bold Necktie Style

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Neckties are everywhere this season, and they’re not just for the office anymore. Once all about structure and formality, ties are now a statement of playful rebellion. Sure, you can pair them with a button-down shirt for that classic look, but don’t be afraid to mix things up. Try them with wide-leg jeans and heels, or style them with a flowy skirt and ballet flats for a more relaxed vibe. Start with a timeless black tie, then go wild with prints and patterns that match your mood.

4. Ski sweaters, street style ready

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Who says ski style is just for the slopes? Ski-inspired knits are taking over the streets in a major way. Think cozy Fair Isle patterns, which were all over the fashion week runways. Designers like No. 21 and Bode stuck to the classic chunky cardigans we know and love, while Paolina Russo and Sacai gave the look a modern twist, using silk, and sequins. If you’re looking to stand out, get some high-quality ski sweaters that will have you feeling chic and warm all season long.

5. Bubble hems are still popping

Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you loved the bubble skirt trend this past summer, you’re in luck — it’s sticking around for winter too! This season, the voluminous look is going strong, with designers like Louis Vuitton, No. 21, and Coperni bringing those frothy hems to the runway. But it doesn’t stop there — Khaite and Max Mara are turning things up a notch with sculptural, whipped shapes in dreamy organza and ballooning nylon. Ready to add some playful volume to your winter wardrobe? The bubbles are back!

6. Cooler months, cozy vibes

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Fall is all about embracing the cozy charm of country-house living — and we’re here for it! Imagine slipping into plaids, comfy layers, and flowing skirts as if you’re heading to an English countryside escape every weekend. This season, it’s all about heritage style, with waxed barn jackets, checked coats, voluminous skirts, and knee-high wellies leading the charge. And let’s be real, if a little rain shows up (fingers crossed for some cooler weather!), these pieces will have you looking effortlessly chic.

7. Get ready to shine with studs

Image Credit: Shutterstock

With boho making a huge comeback, studs are having their moment in the spotlight again — and they’re more in-your-face than ever before. From Loewe to Chloé, studded bags, belts, boots, and jackets were all over the runways. Now, this bold hardware is everywhere, and it’s hard to miss. One of the season’s hottest pieces, according to fashion experts, is Clare V.’s studded crescent bag, but there are plenty of belts and boots that are perfect for jumping on this trend. So let those studs do the talking!

8. Chunky loafers get bolder than ever

Image Credit: Shutterstock

After a brief stint off the radar, chunky loafers are making a major comeback this fall, with brands like Gucci and Victoria Beckham leading the way. Think stacked soles, bold hardware, and playful tassels and prints — basically, everything that makes these loafers stand out. Keep the rest of your outfit simple, like a trench coat and straight-leg jeans, to let your shoes take center stage. These chunky beauties are the perfect way to do it!

9. Preppy vibes are back

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Guess what? Prep school style is making a major comeback, and we’re here for it! This trend got its big push from Miu Miu’s runways, where models looked like they were raiding their mums’ wardrobes for the ultimate preppy looks. We’re talking full skirts, button-down shirts, sharp blazers, V-neck sweaters, and classic leather loafers. Whether it’s Tommy Hilfiger or Victoria Beckham, the fall collections are full of these smart, academic vibes in shades of navy, khaki, burgundy, and gray. The best part? The formula is easy to nail — just throw a blazer over a collared shirt and pair with relaxed jeans or skirts. Your school uniform never looked this chic!

10. Go Boho with a twist

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Boho is back, but not in the way you remember it. While the term might bring up some very 2014 memories (hello, flower crowns and fringe overload), this version has had a major glow-up. We’re talking modern crochet, sleek fringe, and breezy fabrics that feel fresh and stylish for the UAE’s cooler months. Inspired by Chloé’s runway, this new take on boho is all about easy, worldly vibes, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, and Etro all hopping on board. Picture retro florals, luxe suede, and soft denim — all the perfect pieces for a laid-back yet chic look.

11. Step up your style with riding boots

Image Credit: Shutterstock

We’re not saying goodbye to slouchy boots just yet, but get ready — tall, structured riding boots are making their way to the top of the footwear game for the coming months. These knee-high beauties bring a touch of equestrian elegance and are the perfect way to ground those floaty fall dresses, trendy skinny jeans, and pretty much anything else you’re planning to wear this season. If you’re not sure where to start, pair them with a cozy crewneck cardigan and a midi skirt.

12. Leopard print: The fierce fall trend

Image Credit: Shutterstock