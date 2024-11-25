I asked, admitting that I had misheard the name as Bats Julian first, and even imagined some vampirish bat-like gimmick as an opening act. As it turns out, Julian is the name of a modest plant, a travel companion and unofficial mascot of the band. It’s an inside joke rooted in a Scrubs reference from the television show, explained Rohan Verghese, the singer-songwriter of the group. The other three, Moses Thomas, Aarti Venkat and Croydon D’Souza couldn’t stop chuckling: They enjoy people asking this question: It’s what sparks interest around their music.

The quirky name captures the warmth of the four artists who came together to form the band just a few months ago, after clinching victory at a Battle of the Bands competition, in Dubai. The lighthearted playfulness, and familial love reverberated through their music too, as they rehearsed for an upcoming open mic. They have each other’s back, especially if one falters. The other will guide with much patience. “I’m happy that I found them,” reflected Thomas. Afterall, music can even help you find people that you didn’t believe possible.

(From left to right) Croydon D'Souza, Moses Thomas, Aarti Venkat and Rohan Verghis at the Battle of The Bands competition Image Credit: Supplied

Their journey together, is just beginning for them, though, individually, they’ve all been musicians for over twenty years. As they say, being an artist is far from easy: It takes more than just passion and harbouring dreams of crowded floors and spotlights. That’s Julian, along with the aspiring and established musicians are learning and re-learning this every day.

But, it’s what one does for music, something that feeds their soul. It’s the restorative space between work and home: A strumming of the guitar, is where you find yourself again. And it all ties together, when you know that it resonates with people: The smiles, and cheers from a screaming audience, says it all. An overwhelming exhilaration, that cannot be matched.

So, how do you begin? Well, you can start anywhere, be it from church or an open mic - it’s your determination that carries through, as the UAE singers and songwriters will recall.

From church choirs to centrestage

Jerome Deligero has been a professional singer and song-writer for the past seven years, and has been the opening act for British pop singer Jacob Collier at Dubai’s Expo. Image Credit: Supplied

While That’s Julian rehearses for an open mic, Dubai-based Jerome Deligero, a professional singer and songwriter sets up stage for his live gig in a restaurant-bar with his friend and singer, Jay Abo. Sitting in front of his drum kit, while Abo places mic stands and the guitars, Deligero reflects on his musical story, which began at the age of 13.

A multi-instrumentalist, he was surrounded by music from childhood, as he would sing at church, where his father was the musical director. He started with the piano, but laughs as he remembers how his father stopped paying for the lessons, due to his lack of attention. Yet, the fire just grew stronger, and he didn't leave music. “The first time I played for service, my knees were shaking,” he recalls. The nervousness slowly ebbed and the music played on, and by the age of 16, he presented an original song. It was his first gig; and it’s something he looks back with fondness. It marked a new beginning for him, and journeys to be made.

He learnt the drums at 16, and by the time he was 19, he started learning the guitar, participating in open mics, meeting with different singers and songwriters, getting noticed, and gradually paving the way from being the opening act, to the main attraction, and opening for British pop singer Jacob Collier at Dubai’s Expo, a milestone that leaves him emotional. “It left me so overwhelmed, that I was crying on stage,” he says. It might have taken him years to get there, but he’s far from done.

He is just getting warmed up.

Taking the leap

A few years ago, Monique Herbrard set up her own company, where she tailor-made shows for different events, such as corporate, and wedding functions. Image Credit: Supplied

Some find themselves in guitars, songwriting and percussion. Some like Monique Herbrard, a Dubai-based singer and teacher, found peace with the saxophone, an instrument she has played from her teenage years. She glowed with pride as she says it’s everything to her, her safe space, comfort and healing. “As a young girl, I started on the flute, and then I had a passion to learn the saxophone, and even tried different saxophones,” she says and somehow it never left her side.

The move from South Africa to Dubai 15 years ago didn't derail her musical talents; instead, the burgeoning music scene in the UAE only fueled her passion further. She dove into the local music scene, connecting with fellow musicians and quickly finding herself performing at everything from intimate concerts and corporate events to gigs and full orchestras. The challenges were plenty, but she began to cherish the exhilarating difficulty, pushing herself beyond her comfort zone. She seized every opportunity, even stepping onto the stage at weddings - Arabic weddings, no less - and embraced the challenge of learning songs she had never encountered before.

That’s what it takes to be a musician: Working your way out of the comfortable and familiar. As she emphasises, you need to take the risk. That’s how you grow. It lets you know what’s missing, what’s there and what can be better. And as she says, when you finally accomplish something that you never thought possible, there’s the taste of victory. You feel triumphant. “It’s like a bungee jump. An adrenaline rush, every time,” she says.

Finding solace during the Covid pandemic

Stephen King, a Dubai-based professor found a new purpose with the saxophone during Covid-19 Image Credit: Supplied

It’s true: Most of us are so embarrassed by our first attempts at an instrument that we give up almost instantly. If it doesn’t sound like Beethoven from the start, why bother?

But as Stephen King, a Dubai-based professor, proves, initial struggles are no reason to abandon a dream. As a child, he didn’t believe his singing talents were praiseworthy; he dubs himself as being the ‘loudest’ in the choir. Neither, did he believe that he had the handspan to play the piano or guitar. Yet, he loved the idea of a saxophone. “It just looked so good,” he says. His wish came true and his wife gifted him the saxophone lessons at a music school in Dubai, finally.

However, Covid-19 struck, derailing his plans. And so, King bought himself the saxophone, and spent the entire pandemic learning the instrument from online lessons. “So, I spent time on the balcony trumpeting away,” he says, laughing, embarrassedly admitting that his first few practices were ‘terrible’. Yet, King had no intention of giving up, even if he didn’t have a teacher around.

He looked up songs to perform, and finally, when he ‘returned’ to the real world after the pandemic, he enrolled in musical schools, slowly perfecting his skills, ironing out each hindrance. And today, he performs at open mics, and places like Pizza Express, Al Serkal Avenue.

The evolving music scene in the UAE: A nostalgic view

Nikhil Uzgare, independent artist and founder of Rock Nation Studios, Dubai, moved to the UAE in 2003, and has witnessed the musical landscape transform dramatically over the past two decades Image Credit: Nikhil Uzgare

The stories of That’s Julian, Deligero and Herbrard stand testament to the pulsing music scene, from open mics to orchestras, in the UAE. Yet, Nikhil Uzgare, independent artist and founder of Rock Nation Studios, Dubai, remembers it differently. After moving here in 2003, he has witnessed the musical landscape transform dramatically over the past two decades. He recalls the independent music scene back in 2003, which was a raw, DIY-driven moment. There were villa basement gigs, university events, niche mini-festivals, that were organised by passionate musicians.

Nikhil Uzgare's advice for aspiring musicians: A social media presence is key. It helps in securing gigs and getting noticed. Image Credit: Nikhil Uzgare

The Filipino underground community also had its own vibrant niche. “Venues were limited, but spots like The Music Room supported the scene, and platforms offered a hub for musicians through active forums,” he says. This era saw the emergence of several bands, including Sandwash, Mannikind, Nervecell, to name a few, though many dissolved due to the transient expat population. What made those times even more interesting, were rock band festivals, such as the Dubai Desert Rock Festival, which got many their much-needed dose of international rock and metal.

While many of these festivals became rare over the years, he notes how the music scene ‘exploded’ after Covid-19. “The lack of live music created a vacuum and people were hungry for live music more than ever,” he says. While many still struggle to promote themselves and find a footing, the rise of social media has been beneficial. “It became easier for artists to create and promote music without relocating,” he says. As he emphasies: A musician really needs to have a social media presence in these times. It helps securing gigs, getting noticed, and just generally promoting yourself. Keep sharing videos of your performances on Instagram, and releasing material.

Nevertheless, Hassan Bin Rashid, a singer who headlines Dubai Unplugged, praises the growing music industry in the UAE, and says there is much freedom. "You're also free to do what you want. You get to be as unique too, and push the envelope, while creating a sound that's just yours," he says. The city is buzzing with powerful energy: There are artists doing cover songs on different platforms, trying to find their footing.

Becoming a singer in the UAE

So, how do you break into the UAE’s music scene? Moses Thomas, a local musician, insists it’s about more than just talent. You can’t just play music at home and hope to be discovered. “You have to put yourself out there.” Networking is crucial, and musicians often find opportunities at events like those hosted by The Fridge, a platform for emerging artists. “The more established artists get the main act, but beginners like me started with the opening act,” Thomas shares. “It’s also where I started meeting different bands.” There’s something different, and raw in each musician and their art; you just keep absorbing it all, from the rhythms, to beats, to exploring genres and a desire to master instruments as you find your own original sound. Everyone has something to teach you.

Moreover, Dubai is brimming with ideas to bring new artistry to the fore, he says. For instance, singer Greyzie Dayo, and Leonard Punsalang, started their own digital platform Stage Creatures in 2023, which provides a stage for upcoming artists to feature their songs. Dayo elaborates that this idea took form after the pandemic. “All the singers were just online at that time, and were trying to get noticed as the usual forums, such as bars, cafes and restaurants had all shut down,” she says, adding that she knows the struggle too well.

“So, we created Stage Creatures by 2023, which is a way to introduce new artists. They send us videos of themselves, and we feature them for a gig, once a month, perhaps in a cafe, even open mics. Essentially, we keep encouraging them to go out there and show their talent,” she says.

Similarly, Jay Abo, a Lebanese expat, and singer, decided to come up with the idea of ‘Unscripted Nights’, for artists, where they are given different prompts and ideas to play with. “I wanted to make the music scene better; I didn’t want just a basic jam session or an open mic. I wanted every week to be different, and something new. And, the best times are when you are surprised, because someone might just play something you didn’t expect, and impress you. So I wanted to create a space, where people try something unique, and unusual.” He adds that he wants to create the ‘vibe of freedom’ for musicians, which he has also been doing with his friend, Ratish Chaddha, where they organise jamming parties for aspiring as well as successful musicians in a warehouse in Al Quoz, Dubai. They play till dawn with different strangers, and have something new to share in their next performance.

Making your own chances

As both Deligero and Thomas explain, you need to make your own chances. There’s always something going on in the UAE music scene. “Find out where shows are happening, where local musicians are playing. Go to events, jams, go to support shows at the Fridge. In order to get opportunities, you need to build trust, and the only way that can happen, is if people see your face,” adds Deligero.

The band That's Julian, rehearsing for an open mic night. As they say, open mic nights are always a good start to network with other musicians Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

And no doubt, it is a long process, perhaps. It needs discipline, passion and you have to keep working on your craft, says Bin Rashed. Explaining his own story, he recalls how he stepped away from active music in 2015 and found restorative space in just playing the guitar, for years before returning to the centrestage. This time was important: It helped him realise what he wanted to sound like, not what others wanted him to sound like. "That's what music is about," he says. You need to keep developing yourself as an artist.

It is even gruelling, seemingly endless journey, sometimes, punctuated by disappointments, and a lot of patience is needed, especially in those days of struggle, which can happen at any time of your career. Melanie Tinsdale, an Abu Dhabi-based aspiring singer, who has been performing at various events in London for years surmises, “You might not have the rockstar performance in the beginning itself, like they show in films. But, each one counts, if you allow it to. There’s a learning in each open mic, each seemingly small gig, where you thought that no one would notice you. There’s something to take away from each mess-up. No one is born the best singer; you make your own version of what’s pretty close to it,” she says. And as Herbrard stresses, just keep working hard at your talent. Consistency, is what shines.

Learning to pick yourself up

Indeed, learning to pick yourself up, is also part of being a musician, too. There will be days when you are all thumbs and fingers, and your violin, or saxophone, might sound like a couple of cats fighting as Dubai-based Ameenah Jordan, a violinist, teacher, and an organiser of regular violin meet-ups says. “It’s all part and parcel of it. We hold ourselves to such painfully high standards, which is what we need to change too, for ourselves. You can find all the right contacts, hit the open mics, and scour the music community, but if you’re so hard on yourself, and consider each misstep a failure, you are holding yourself back, as an artist.”