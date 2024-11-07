Dubai: Ahmed Al Hashemi, a 14-year-old Emirati piano prodigy and composer, received a rising talent award at a UN-backed international festival in Paris, this week.

Hashemi received the award on November 6, during the ongoing Cinema Heritage International Film Heritage. The festival, which commenced on November 4 will take place till November 8, promotes new talents and recognises outstanding emerging filmmakers, and is supported by Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation).

"Receiving this diploma from Unesco is a profound honour," Hashemi told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.

“It validates my passion and journey in music, and represents a triumph for the autistic community, proving that our voices and talents can resonate globally,” he added.

From Beethoven to Bach, Hashemi plays classics and even composes his own music. But journey to musical mastery wasn't always easy – he was diagnosed with autism when he was one year and eight months old.

In a previous interview with Gulf News, his mother Eiman Al Aleeli, a former banker and resident of Abu Dhabi, explained how a chance discovery one day, made her realise, her son loved music and expressed himself through his music – it was his language.

She found Ahmed a teacher who discovered that not only could the child play complex pieces by ear, but he also possessed perfect pitch, the ability to identify notes without reference.

"As Ahmed's mother, witnessing this recognition fills my heart with immense pride and joy. It is a testament to his hard work and the boundless potential within him and all individuals with autism," Al Aleeli told Gulf News, after Hashemi received the award.

Over the years, he has performed in over 100 events, both locally and internationally, including in countries like South Korea, Canada, Latvia, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.